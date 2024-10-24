Lonely Planet names Armenia a top destination in Best in Travel 2025

Lonely Planet, one of the world’s leading travel media brands, announced the release of its Best in Travel 2025 – its expert predictions for where to go in the year ahead. This year, Armenia has earned a prestigious spot among the top destinations, celebrated for its spectacular landscapes, vibrant culture, and unforgettable experiences.

“We are honored to be recognized by Lonely Planet as one of the must-visit destinations for 2025,” said Susanna Hakobyan, Acting Head of the Tourism Committee of Armenia. “This recognition highlights the unique charm, history, and hospitality that make Armenia special. Whether it’s our bustling cities, scenic countryside, or local traditions, there’s something here for every traveler to discover. We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to explore the hidden track.”

Armenia, nestled in the Caucasus region, is a land of captivating landscapes, rich history, and warm hospitality. This hidden gem offers a diverse array of unique experiences, blending natural splendor with ancient treasures, modern adventures, and culinary delights.

From the vibrant capital of Yerevan, home to landmarks like the Cascade Complex and the Matenadaran, to the shimmering waters of Lake Sevan, Armenia has something for everyone. History enthusiasts will marvel at sites such as UNESCO-listed Geghard Monastery, carved into the cliffs, or Tatev Monastery, dramatically perched above the Vorotan Gorge. Nature lovers can explore diverse landscapes, from the lush green forests of the Dilijan National Park to the red-rock cliffs of the Vayots Dzor region, offering thrilling adventures like hiking, rock climbing, or even rafting along the Debed River. In winter, watch the landscapes transform into a breathtaking wonderland, where visitors can enjoy skiing on the slopes of Armenia’s mountains, snowshoeing through tranquil scenery, or relaxing in natural hot springs, making Armenia a year-round destination.

Gastronomy is definitely not to be missed; from savoring traditional dishes like tolma, stuffed grape leaves, and lavash bread to exploring the ancient wine heritage, Armenia promises an unforgettable blend of culture, beauty, and adventure. The Best in Travel 2025 features 30 remarkable destinations from countries, cities, and regions around the world, alongside ten emerging travel trends. Each year, Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel starts with nominations from Lonely Planet’s vast community of staff, contributors from around the world, publishing partners and more. Each inclusion is chosen for its topicality, unique experiences, and ‘wow’ factor, with a focus on destinations with a commitment to sustainability in travel. “Best in Travel 2025 is the latest edition of Lonely Planet’s annual love letter to the world. While mindful of our responsibilities and impact as travelers, we’re proud of the destinations, journeys and experiences featured here, and are excited to share the local expertise and insight at the heart of these recommendations.” said Nitya Chambers, Lonely Planet’s SVP, Content and Executive Editor. “Wherever you are in the world, we’re confident Best in Travel brings fresh inspiration for the year ahead.”