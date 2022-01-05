UAE

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways suspends Kazakhstan flights due to instability

Lufthansa, Qatar Airways and flydubai separately said they were monitoring events in the country

By Reuters

Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 8:54 PM

Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways on Wednesday suspended flights to Kazakhstan’s biggest city Almaty as violent protests against the government there continued across the country.

“We will provide an update on our operations when we have further information,” an airline spokesperson said by email.

The Gulf carrier typically operates weekly flights to Almaty, its only destination in the Central Asian country.

Lufthansa, Qatar Airways and flydubai, which operate regular flights to Kazakhstan, separately said they were monitoring events in the country.

