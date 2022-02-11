Inside Ras Al Khaimah's new wellness retreat



by Abdul Karim Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 12:21 AM

Is it possible to exhaust all options for a staycation in the UAE? Many residents who might have ticked almost every popular locations of the country for a getaway may agree. Those who’re no longer amazed by the hospitality offerings in the country may opt for a unique and rejuvenating experience from a local trip at The Lighthouse Retreat.

Specialising as an ‘authentic wellness retreat’, it first opened its doors for the public in December 2020. Located just off the Al Hamra Golf Club, the health resort prides itself for being the only wellness escape with a picturesque foreground of the Arabian Sea.

Where is it located?

Tucked away from the action of the Al Hamra Golf Course, one can easily immerse themselves in the natural surroundings to switch their minds off from their daily routine and embark on a spiritual journey on offer. In simple terms, it’s a unique quest for Zen through yoga, healing and meditation on the seashore.

How much does it cost?

There isn’t an option for an overnight stay, rather the retreat runs a schedule of wellness activities as part of the programme from 7am until 8pm.

Operating seven days a week, the minimum length of stay is two days, where all meals are included in a set timetable of activities, that focus on building the inner strength of the mind, body and soul.

Prices for the wellness package start from Dh945 per person and at present there is a special seasonal rate for the month of February and March, where the daily programmes are priced at Dh750 per person per day.

What are the types of programmes one can enroll for?

As part of the journey of detoxification, expect to be served vegan food options for the duration of the stay. There are two dining packages to choose from, which include ‘Plant Power’ for the raw and cooked vegan food, while those looking for a more advanced option can choose ‘Liquid Detox’ where they’ll be served smoothies and juices to power through the wellness programme. There is also an option to switch between the programmes based on the duration of the stay at the retreat and the advice of the wellness coach.

What is included in the programme?

All activities at the resort are mixed gender. Those who sign up for the programme can expect to start the day with adrenaline pumping activities and end with soothing meditative options. There is a set weekly timetable from which the guests can book the days they want to partake, which include:

• Paddle boarding

• Yoga

• Sound healing

• Fitness workouts, including high intensity interval training

• Fire + Ice — mix of sauna and ice baths

• Reiki healing

• Trekking and adventure activities

Another interesting feature is that the resort encourages their visitors to use the time spent with them as a phone and tech detox, so one should try to resist the urge of checking social media and stay away from responding to emails throughout the programme.

What are the benefits?

Aside from a different experience to opt for with a group of friends or as a couple, the time spent at the retreat can steer one towards adopting the routine as a new lifestyle. The wellness coaches say that they want The Lighthouse Retreat to be viewed as a sanctuary to find the right balance for the mind, body and the soul.

While yoga can help in enhancing strength and flexibility, sound and reiki healing is believed to offer deep relaxation, whilst aiding mental and emotional wellbeing, supported by the activation of brain waves to levels similar to that of a deep sleep.

WKND verdict

The biggest take away from such an experience is the realisation of one’s ability to push their own boundaries. Considering the benefits and current travel restrictions, an escape in our own backyard may well be worth a try. For those new to the idea of wellness retreats, there is no harm in trying something for the first time while taking advantage of the seasonal rates on offer.

