India-UAE travel alert: Airline announces changes to flight timings; all passengers advised to reconfirm

Airlines are switching to summer schedule on March 26 and passengers flying from various airports of the UAE are being advised to reconfirm their flight departure timings.
Air India Express has sent an alert out to all its passengers on social media along with other channels to check their flight timings and PNR numbers before travelling.
“During a schedule change, it is always advisable to verify or reconfirm flight timings,” said Sudheesh, General Manager of Deira Travels. “In this case, there is a regularisation process going on between Air India and Air India Express flights. So it is all the more important for passengers of the airline to check their flight timings.”
Airlines in the UAE work on four schedules, of which the summer schedule runs from March 26 to October 28.
According to Noushad Hassan from Alhind travels, all travel agencies in the country have been alerted about this and the new flight timings have been updated on their portals. “Several flights departing from Dubai have had their timings affected,” he said. “We have been sending alerts out to passengers via email and SMS.”
