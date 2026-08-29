India-UAE flights: Travellers can save over Dh1,600 by returning after summer rush

UAE residents returning from India could save more than Dh1,600 on a one-way ticket by travelling after the summer holiday rush, as fares on some popular routes are currently up to 64 per cent cheaper for mid-September travel.

A Khaleej Times comparison of direct one-way fares from six major Indian cities found that tickets for September 13 were 49 to 64 per cent cheaper than those available for August 30. The average cheapest fare across the six routes fell from around Dh2,089 to Dh894, a drop of 57 per cent.

The biggest difference was seen from Bengaluru, where the cheapest direct fare dropped from around Dh2,513 on August 30 to Dh914 on September 13, saving a passenger nearly Dh1,600. Delhi fares fell from Dh2,227 to Dh825, while travellers from Kochi could save more than Dh1,200.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Travel agents said the drop comes as one of the busiest India-UAE travel periods of the year begins to ease. However, they warned that lower fares may not last, with demand expected to rise again as Dubai’s events season gets underway, followed by the UAE’s winter tourism season.

Fares drop sharply within two weeks

The review, based on fares checked on August 26, looked at the cheapest available direct economy tickets for travel on August 30, September 6, and September 13.

The numbers showed fares easing as the summer return rush subsides. Across the six routes, the average cheapest fare fell from around Dh2,089 for August 30 to Dh1,298 for September 6, before dropping further to about Dh894 for September 13.

Hyderabad was another route where travellers could see a difference. The cheapest direct fare fell from around Dh1,777 on August 30 to Dh1,162 on September 6 and Dh758 on September 13 — a decline of about 57 per cent between the first and last dates checked.

Mumbai recorded the smallest percentage decline among the six routes, but fares were still almost half the end-August level. The cheapest ticket dropped from around Dh1,460 on August 30 to Dh1,057 on September 6 and Dh739 on September 13, a fall of about 49 per cent..

Kerala travellers could save over Dh1,200

The difference was also significant on routes from Kerala, which see heavy traffic to the UAE.

From Kochi, the cheapest direct fare available for August 30 was around Dh2,272. It dropped to Dh1,387 for September 6 and Dh1,057 for September 13, making the mid-September fare more than 53 per cent cheaper.

Kozhikode showed an almost identical decline. The cheapest fare fell from around Dh2,285 on August 30 to Dh1,608 on September 6 before reaching Dh1,070 on September 13.

That means a passenger travelling from either Kochi or Kozhikode could save more than Dh1,200 by choosing the later date, based on fares available when Khaleej Times conducted the checks.

Why fares remain high until September 10

Bharath Aidasani, managing partner at Pluto Travels, said that demand is expected to remain strong until around September 10 as UAE residents continue returning from India after their summer holidays.

"This is traditionally one of the peak travel periods on India-UAE routes, with families trying to get back before schools reopen and regular work schedules resume,” he said.

“Once this rush eases after September 10, demand usually softens and airfares begin to fall. Travellers who have flexibility with their return dates can therefore find significantly lower fares by travelling after the peak period.”

Cheaper fares may not last

But passengers waiting for lower fares could have a short window before demand picks up again.

Subair Thekepurathvalappil of Wisefox Tourism said that fares could ease after the summer rush but demand for travel to the UAE is expected to increase as Dubai's events season gets under way.

“Airfares could ease after the current summer return rush, but travellers may not see lower fares for very long. From October, Dubai enters a busy events period, which is expected to bring more visitors to the UAE and support travel demand,” he said. “We may therefore see fares begin to move higher again, although I do not expect a very sharp increase during September.”

He said that the bigger change could come towards the end of October, when cooler weather marks the beginning of the UAE's busy tourism period.

“By the end of October, the situation could change further as the UAE enters its winter tourism season. Tourist arrivals usually increase during the cooler months, and with major events also taking place, demand for flights to the UAE is likely to remain strong. This could push airfares to the higher side towards late October and into the winter season.”

For residents who have flexibility in their travel dates, the current fare difference can be substantial. On several of the routes checked, shifting the journey from August 30 to September 13 cuts the cost of a one-way ticket by more than Dh1,000, translating into savings of several thousand dirhams for a family travelling together.