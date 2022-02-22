India, Pakistan top destination countries for Dubai as DXB is world's busiest in 2021

Dubai airport is world’s busiest in 2021.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 1:35 PM

India and Pakistan have emerged as the top destination countries by passenger volume for Dubai International Airport (DXB) as it retained the title of being the world’s busiest for the eighth consecutive year.

The airport clocked 29.1 million passengers in annual traffic in 2021. The figure, which is a year-on year-growth of 12.7 per cent, exceeded forecasts by more than half a million passengers.

India was the top destination country for DXB, with 4.2 million passengers in 2021, followed by Pakistan with 1.8 million, Saudi Arabia with 1.5 million, and the United Kingdom with 1.2 million. Other destination countries of note include the US (1.1 million passengers), Egypt (1 million) and the Turkey (945,000 passengers).

Dubai Airports' top destination cities during 2021 were Istanbul with 916,000 passengers, Cairo (905,000), London (814,000) and New Delhi (791,000 passengers).

The airport is currently connected to 198 destinations across 93 countries through 84 international carriers – significantly more than in 2019 before the pandemic.

For Abu Dhabi International Airport, too, the top two countries in terms of passenger volumes in 2021 were India and Pakistan.