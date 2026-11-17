In the winter of 1913, in an apartment on a quiet square on the Buda bank of the Danube, a Hungarian opera singer Marie Antoinette Gottesman, gave birth to a girl. Umrao Singh Sher-Gil Majithia, the father, a Sikh nobleman from Punjab, was a scholar of Sanskrit and Persian who spent his evenings with a camera and the stars, pioneering Indian photography. They named her Dalma-Amrita.

Like Heath Ledger, she lived only 28 years, a little more than Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix and Curt Cobain. However, in the little time she got, she changed the course of Indian art forever, becoming one of the greatest avant-garde women artists of the early 20th century and a pioneer in modern Indian art.

More than a century later, on a grey November morning earlier this month, I went looking for that square.

The sky sat low over Budapest and the trams creaked a little more slowly than usual. I was in the city for the pilot event of Total Chess, which is being played beneath the gilded ceilings of the New York Palace, one of the most iconic buildings in Budapest with some of the world’s top players including Magnus Carlsen and R Praggnanandhaa competing across three formats of the game for one unified crown for the first time in history. My errand that morning had nothing to do with chess, though. It went back to a pull I had felt for years — going on the lost trail of the real rockstar of Indian art.

This was my third visit to the Hungarian capital and my second this year. The first, in May, was for the Champions League final, as an Arsenal fan with a scarf round my neck and nerves in my stomach. This time the reason was quieter, subtler and yet far more poignant.

I took the M2 metro from Blaha Lujza tér, a short ride under the city and under the river to Batthyány tér on the Buda side. From there you walk south along the water. Slightly off the beaten track, a path not many tourists know of and few locals use but one that offers some gorgeous views of city’s famous skyline dotted by turrets and bridges. Across the Danube, the Hungarian Parliament comes into view: its famous Gothic spires and red dome rising out of the mist. Even on a dull day it takes your breath away. As many times as you look at it.

A few minutes on, the street opens into a small square with a neo-Gothic church on one side — the Szilágyi Dezső Square Reformed Church. On a building facing it, there’s a plaque. This is 4 Szilágyi Dezső tér, where it all began. The Art Nouveau building, time-warped and yet still pristine, is where Dalma Amrita Sher-Gil was born in 1913 (third floor), two floors above what was also, from 1922 to 1928, home to Béla Bartók.

Most Hungarians, including the very erudite István Döbrei, who’s working on the diplomatic and institutional relations on behalf of the pilot event of Total Chess, know of Bartók, a pioneering 20th-century Hungarian composer and a founder of comparative musicology who revolutionised modern classical music by travelling across Eastern Europe to record authentic peasant folk songs, seamlessly weaving their raw rhythms and melodies into his modernist compositions. But not quite his neighbour from the third floor, often known as India's Frida Kahlo because of the "revolutionary" way she blended Western and traditional art forms.

In front of the building, I stood outside for a while, telling myself how I had been mapping this little journey out in my head for years — since the first time I came to this city in 2015. And it’s only happening now.

An Engel & Völkers board greets you at the main gate which, like every second European building’s entrance, is closely guarded with codes only known to the residents and the lessees of the address. I walk right up to the gate to find the memorial plaque that confirms in Hungarian: In this house lived Béla Bartók, the great Hungarian composer and ethnomusicologist, from 1922 to 1928.

The plaque goes on: This memorial plaque was placed by Hungarian people on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of his death. Budapest, September 25, 1950.

As I tried to make sense of it all through Google Translate, hunting for any crumb of information about Dalma-Amrita, a resident came striding towards the entrance, little clouds of breath trailing behind him in the cold. He leaned into the heavy door and pushed it open, and before it could swing shut, I slipped in behind him. I had no business being there, I knew and for a moment I did question my ethics, perhaps even my manners. But the journalist in me had already taken over.

The stairwell was cool and smelt of stone and old wood. Light came weakly through the courtyard windows. Somewhere on these floors a child had first picked up a pencil, a child who would grow into the most important woman painter the subcontinent has produced.

Her story reads like a novel. Her mother, Marie Antoinette Gottesmann, was a Hungarian-Jewish opera singer from an affluent family. The World War I kept the family in Budapest. In 1921, they moved to Simla, where a young Amrita was expelled from a convent school for declaring herself an atheist.

At 16, she entered the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris, where she was influenced by the works of artists such as Paul Cézanne, Amedeo Modigliani, and Paul Gauguin. At 19, she painted Young Girls, which won her a gold medal at the Paris Salon. She was also elected an associate of the Salon, the youngest ever member, and the only Asian to have received this recognition.

Paris could have kept her. Instead she wrote that she felt India calling, that her destiny as a painter lay there. She returned to India at the end of 1934 — at a time when India’s freedom movement against the British was regrouping. Mahatma Gandhi had called off civil disobedience that spring and stepped away from the Congress to work in India’s villages, the same villages Amrita would soon turn to for her subjects.

Over the next few years she painted the hill women of Three Girls, travelled to the caves at Ajanta and produced her South Indian trilogy. In those canvases, women in earthy browns and burnt reds sit still and melancholic, rarely smiling, always watching. She took the European modernism she had learned and gave it an Indian soul.

In 1938, she came back to Budapest to marry her cousin, Victor Egan. The couple settled in India, first in Saraya in Uttar Pradesh and then in Lahore but just days before her first major solo exhibition, she fell ill. She died on December 5, 1941, in Lahore, aged 28, shortly before a planned solo exhibition.

Twenty-eight. Most artists are still finding their voice or touch at that age. She had already changed a nation’s art, long before erstwhile Dubai resident M.F. Husain picked up a brush in all earnestness.

Budapest has not forgotten her completely. The Amrita Sher-Gil Cultural Centre, the cultural outpost of the Embassy of India, is named after her, and each year the embassy marks her birthday at this house. Yet, standing in that dim stairwell, I couldn’t help feeling that more could have been done. There is no museum here, no permanent gallery, no trail for the ocassional, pesky, inquisitive visitor like me who goes looking for relics in the unlikeliest of places. Or for people like István, for whom Hungary’s heroes may well be a Liszt, Bartók and Puskás but not an Amrita perhaps although she was always one of them all along.

When I stepped back out, the mist had begun to lift off the Danube and the Parliament dome was beginning to bask under a rare midday sun playing peek a boo with the clouds. Across the water, at the New York Palace, the chess players would soon be at their boards, plotting their next move.

Amrita never had the time to calculate hers. She just painted as if she knew there wasn’t much time.