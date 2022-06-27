Haj 2022: First Dubai flight for pilgrims scheduled to depart on June 30

UAE has reported 13 cases of zoonotic viral disease so far
Travel1 week ago
The Haj Committee at Dubai Airports has announced that it has finalised preparations to ensure a smooth and seamless airport experience for customers who will be travelling for the Islamic pilgrimage of Haj to Saudi Arabia in the coming days and weeks.
Saudia will operate the first official Haj flight from Dubai, departing from DXB with a Dubai government delegation for Madinah on June 30.
Dubai Airports’ Haj Committee which comprises representatives from key service partners including Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Customs, Dubai Health Authority, flydubai, Emirates, Saudi Airlines and flynas among others – met recently to put the final measures in place across DXB’s terminals.
According to the Committee the operator has earmarked dedicated counters at check-in, immigration, and security, while special departure gates have been arranged to accommodate passengers travelling on Haj flights.
Mohammad Al Marzouqi, Head of the Haj Committee at Dubai Airports, said that pilgrims must arrive at the airport four hours before their scheduled departure to ensure they have adequate time to complete travel procedures.
“We urge all pilgrims to check that they have the required valid documents, and ensure they have their passport, Emirates ID, vaccinations cards and Haj Permit ready before they arrive at the airport. As always, we are also arranging some gifts including umbrellas, copies of the holy Quran, and first aid kits to welcome the Hajjis at DXB. It will be an exceptionally busy period at the airport due to the seasonal rush and we want our guests to have the smoothest experience possible,” he added.
ALSO READ:
UAE has reported 13 cases of zoonotic viral disease so far
Travel1 week ago
Ease of travel makes citizenship by investment an attractive option
Travel1 week ago
It is being carried out to enhance the safety, operational efficiency, and capacity at DXB
Travel2 weeks ago
Outbound travel will surge during school vacations
Travel2 weeks ago
The Indian Pacific train between Perth and Sydney is a ride to remember
Travel2 weeks ago
Book seats between June 10 and 12 for travel dates between February 1 and May 31, 2023
Travel2 weeks ago
Explained: How to avoid application rush due to higher demand
Travel2 weeks ago
Increased flow of tourists helped improve hotel occupancy across the emirate
Travel2 weeks ago