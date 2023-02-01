From spices to handicrafts: 7 souvenirs to take home from Dubai

Want to 'pack' a slice of the city for your loved ones or buy a keepsake? Look no further

KT file photo: M Sajjad

By Team KT Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 7:52 PM

When it comes to souvenirs, Dubai has a lot to offer. From traditional handicrafts to modern luxury items, there's something for everyone. Whether you're a tourist or a long-time resident looking to share a slice of the city with loved ones back home, here are a few souvenirs that you should definitely consider:

Gold and jewellery: Dubai is known for its gold and jewellery, and you can expect to be spoilt for choice. Whether you're looking for authentic Emirati ornaments or modern designs, you'll be sure to find something that catches your eye. Spices: The city is home to a wide variety of spices, and you'll find everything from traditional Middle Eastern spices like saffron and sumac to more exotic options like black lime and star anise. Dates: Dates are a staple in the Middle Eastern cuisine, and they make for a great souvenir. They are available in different varieties — from the sugary and soft to the dry and chewy — and are a perfect way to end a meal on a sweet note. Textiles: Dubai is home to a wide variety of textiles, and you'll find everything from traditional Emirati wear like abayas and thobes to modern fabric options like silk and linen. Handicrafts: The city is home to an incredible range of traditional handicrafts, from pottery and ceramics to woodwork and metalwork. Arabic calligraphy: This beautiful traditional art form can be found on artworks, frames, mugs, t-shirts and more. Perfumes: Dubai is also known for its perfumes, and you'll find a plethora of options to choose from. Whether you're looking for traditional Middle Eastern scents or more modern options, there's something for everyone.

The best places to find these souvenirs are in the traditional souks (markets) such as the Gold Souk, Spice Souk, Textile Souk and the Souk Madinat Jumeirah. You can also find these souvenirs in various shopping centres like Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

Dubai is a city that has something for everyone, and the same can be said for its souvenirs. Whether you're looking for traditional handicrafts or modern luxury items, you're sure to find something that you'll treasure for years to come.