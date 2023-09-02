From ocean wonders to dreamy sunsets, how the Maldives left me spellbound

Hundreds and thousands of tourists — 375,283 as of March this year — choose to explore this paradise over the countless other options worldwide; with my recent adventure, I now understand why

Anantara Veli Maldives Resort

by Abdulla Mohamed Al-Riyami Published: Sat 2 Sep 2023, 3:01 PM

As I sit down to recount my recent journey to the Maldives, my heart is filled with longing and wonder. It was a trip that left an indelible mark on my soul, even though it was a fleeting escape from the daily grind. With its extravagant beauty, the Maldives greeted me with an endless expanse of azure waters and a sense of serenity that I had never experienced before.

I couldn't help but wonder how the locals felt living in this paradise, with its pristine beaches stretching as far as the eye could see and those iconic overwater bungalows that seemed to float like dreams upon the crystal-clear lagoons.

If given the choice, would I ever leave this place?

To put the sheer scale of the Maldives' allure into perspective, as of March 4, 2023, an astonishing 375,283 tourists had landed on these enchanting shores, according to data from the Tourism Ministry. This represented a staggering increase of 75,790 visitors compared to the previous year. January and February alone saw 172,499 and 177,914 tourists, respectively, basking in the Maldivian sun. Even in the early days of March, 24,870 lucky souls had already embarked on their journeys to this tropical paradise.

My adventure in the Maldives was nothing short of magical. Among the highlights of my trip were the captivating wonders of the ocean. Whether observing the majestic predators beneath the surface or the peaceful coral reefs that danced with life, the sea unveiled its profound layers and serenity in every ripple and wave.

Having traversed more than 50 countries, I've learned that vacation planning can be a tightrope walk. Even with meticulous planning, the experience can sometimes veer off course. Hence, I've adopted a golden rule: always assess the guest experience team before booking with a particular resort chain. If their service over the phone is excellent, the stay will be equally pleasant.

During my stay, I had the privilege of experiencing the five-star luxury of Anantara Veli Maldives, a resort that seemed like it had been plucked from the pages of a fairy tale. This haven offered remarkable water sports activities, including canoeing, snorkelling, and non-motorised water sports.

One of my most cherished memories was snorkelling in the Maldivian waters. The vibrant coral gardens and the kaleidoscope of marine life I encountered beneath the surface were like a living, breathing painting. It was a glimpse into a world rarely seen, and I was spellbound.

My culinary journey was equally enthralling. I savoured the local cuisine, a delightful fusion of flavours that transported my taste buds to another realm. And attending local events allowed me to connect with the warm-hearted Maldivian people and their rich cultural heritage.

Yet, what truly set the experience apart was the accommodation. Waking up to panoramic ocean views was a daily dose of awe, while tranquil days under the golden Maldivian sun were blissful. As the sun dipped below the horizon, the sky would blush with hues of orange and pink, setting the stage for evenings filled with romance and wonder.

Anantara Veli Resort didn't just offer accommodation; it provided an escape into wellness. Their villas could be transformed into sanctuaries of serenity, complete with aroma, light, and music therapy, a pillow menu, an earthing mat for restful sleep, Ayurvedic bathroom amenities, a healthy minibar, and a mindfulness kit. Guests like me could consult with the Wellness Guru, indulge in daily yoga or personal training sessions, and even partake in healthy cooking classes with the resident chef.

My vacation in the Maldives was a revelation of natural beauty and luxury. It's a place where the ocean whispers secrets, the sunsets paint dreams, and every moment feels like an eternity in paradise. If I had the chance to revisit, I wouldn't hesitate for a heartbeat, for the Maldives is not just a destination; it's an experience that lingers in the soul forever.

