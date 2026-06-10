From floating breakfast to seagrass nursery, here's what a stay at Four Seasons Mauritius offers

The moment I arrived at the eastern coast of Mauritius on that serene evening, I felt I wasn't just an ordinary visitor, but rather a witness to one of the most beautiful sanctuaries of the Indian Ocean.

Four Seasons Mauritius at Anahita is not just a hotel; it is a "living canvas", and I was fortunate enough to experience every aspect of this luxurious property on a recent trip.

Villas that mimic nature: Absolute luxury

My stay was not just an overnight visit, but an immersive experience in a villa redesigned to be an extension of the surrounding natural environment. Inside, earthy tones and natural materials whisper in the language of quiet elegance, where every corner is designed to bring the ocean’s sunlight and details right into the heart of the room.

Privacy here is paramount. The vast outdoor spaces, equipped with a private pool, made me feel as if I owned a private piece of this paradise, where contemporary luxury blends with the warmth Mauritius is famous for.

Freedom on two wheels

One of the most beautiful touches that caught my attention was the presence of bicycles lined up in front of each villa, acting like an open invitation to ride. I did not hesitate to hop on to my bicycle and take daily tours around the estate.

It was an amazing experience riding over the wooden bridges that stretch across turquoise waters, moving smoothly between villas hidden behind tropical trees. The cool breeze brushing my face as I rode gave me an indescribable sense of freedom and a deep connection to every corner of this vast resort.

Mornings floating on the water's surface

I cannot forget that morning when I woke up in my villa and, instead of a traditional breakfast, chose the "floating breakfast" experience. The view was magical as the wooden tray, adorned with tropical flowers and fresh flavours, floated over the pool water — a scene combining luxury with utter tranquility.

On other days, Chaloupe restaurant gave me a vibrant start with the sea breeze and a breakfast buffet that brought the world together in a single dish, perfectly preparing me for the day's adventures.

Between the silence of mountains and the sound of waterfalls

My trip was not confined to relaxing behind walls. My feet led me on hiking trips through dense forests; I walked along the green pathways of Anahita until I reached rushing waterfalls. By now, I was overcome by an overwhelming sense of freedom, as if connecting with the very essence of earth.

To restore my balance after the mountain adventure, a morning yoga session facing the ocean at the Ocean Spa acted as a 'reset' button for the soul, especially with its unique design that makes you feel as though you are floating above the turquoise water.

Behind the scenes of flavour: When you become the chef

One of the most beautiful moments that added a deeply human touch to my trip was stepping into the heart of the kitchen at Ti Poisson restaurant. I wasn't just a guest eating a meal, I put on an apron and stood right next to the chef to learn the secrets of traditional Creole cuisine.

The aroma of fresh spices and our shared laughter in the kitchen made me feel a genuine connection to the island's culture. There is truly nothing more beautiful than handcrafting a dish that carries the spirit of the environment surrounding you.

Traveling across continents in a single night

As for the evenings, they were a completely different tale of luxury.

I experienced a warm Italian night at Radici restaurant, where Italian dishes are cooked with love in an atmosphere reminiscent of the Italian countryside, but infused with a tropical twist.

On another night, I surrendered to the magic of spices at Angara restaurant. It was an exceptional Indian experience by all accounts, where innovative tandoori flavours turned dinner into an independent cultural journey of its own.

A different kind of eco-experience

The Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita announced the launch of a pioneering project as the first resort in the Indian Ocean to develop a seagrass nursery. This is a one-meter-deep saltwater body of water that is home to more than 200 species of fish. This initiative comes under the Blue Carbon Ecosystems project, led by the local Odysseo foundation and supported by international programmes aimed at enhancing biodiversity and combating climate change.

The project, overseen by the resort's Marine Environment Director Rick Ernest Bonnieux, aims to restore the seagrass meadows surrounding the resort by collecting seeds and cultivating them in specialised laboratories before transferring them to the nursery. These meadows serve as a vital nursery environment for marine creatures like turtles, seahorses, and fish, in addition to their essential role as highly efficient "carbon sinks" that absorb harmful emissions.

During my stay at the resort, this information wasn't just numbers on a press release; it was a tangible experience that I lived firsthand. I was fortunate enough to witness the precise moments of the planting process, where science blends with a passion for conservation. I watched researchers and marine scientists carefully planting tiny saplings into the soil of the Barachois.

It was a hopeful sight, proving that luxury at Anahita is inseparable from our responsibility towards the planet. Watching these scientists rebuild the ecosystem makes guests feel a deeper connection to the island, giving a new meaning to ecotourism — one that goes beyond mere sightseeing to emotional participation in protecting the ocean's beauty for future generations.

More than just a stay

I left Mauritius carrying photos and videos of the waterfalls and magical moments in my memory, and gratitude in my heart for a place that knew exactly how to blend the global luxury of the Four Seasons with the warmth of the Mauritian spirit. This was not just a trip for rest; it was a journey to rediscover beauty, flavour, and self.