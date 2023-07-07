From Abu Dhabi to Lisbon: How Etihad Airways is bringing more Gulf tourists closer to the heart of Portugal

The national carrier made its inaugural flight to Europe's second-oldest capital landed on June 18

by Abdulla Mohamed Al-Riyami Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

I had the pleasure of being on the inaugural flight of Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi to Lisbon on June 18, 2023. The flight was on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which offered a truly elegant experience. The check-in process was smooth and efficient; the boarding process was also very organised; and I swiftly settled into my seat. The business class seat was exceptionally comfortable, and I had plenty of space to sleep, work, and indulge in the travel experience. The entertainment system catered to my preferences, and I had no trouble finding something to watch.

The food experience differed from other airlines, and the flight crew was attentive and hospitable, clearly reflecting the UAE culture and tradition, making Etihad a notable national carrier.

Upon arrival at Lisbon Airport, we were warmly welcomed by the airport management, who received us by offering Pasteis de Nata, a traditional Portuguese dessert. The flight arrived at 6.40am, offering passengers an early start to explore Lisbon. Tivoli Hotel was among the highlights of my trip; it has 100 years of hospitality experience and is at the pinnacle of hotels in Lisbon. The hotel was situated in the centre of the city, providing an excellent view of Lisbon's shorelines and high-end shopping district.

Etihad is transitioning, paving the way for ambitious growth by 2030, and I have met Etihad's new senior leadership on board. They have left an impression that stimulated the emergence of Etihad as a top player in the aviation sector. The global economy is witnessing a substantial increase in tourism and aviation, with both sectors re-emerging, post-Covid proofing a strong recovery. Throughout the trip, I experienced Etihad Airways' determination to expand its bandwidth by capitalising on the growth of the tourism sector in different cities worldwide.

I have had the pleasure of connecting with the Portuguese Ambassador to the UAE, Fernando Figueirin, who has also joined the inaugural flight. When I asked him about his view on Etihad's choice to fly to Lisbon, he stated: “The new direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Lisbon by the prestigious Etihad Airways show that there is an enormous demand to visit Portugal as an all-year-round premium destination in Europe, meaning that the number of tourists visiting Portugal from the Arab Gulf region continues to grow at a very consistent pace. It is also yet another sign of the excellent and growing relationship between Portugal and the UAE. We welcome our Emirati friends to Portugal!”

Why is Lisbon important for Etihad's growth?

Lisbon is considered the second-oldest capital in Europe and was voted the "Leading City Break Destination" and "Leading Seaside Metropolitan Destination" in the 2022 World Travel Awards.

In addition, Lisbon is a major tourist destination, with over 26 million visitors in 2022. This means a large potential market exists for aviation companies operating in Lisbon. Moreover, Lisbon is a major hub for international travel, with direct flights to over 100 destinations worldwide. This makes it a convenient location for aviation companies that operate long-haul flights. Finally, Portugal has a strong economy, with a GDP of over €200 billion and tourism accounting for 10.3 per cent of the GDP in 2022. This was an increase from 9.5 per cent in 2021.

In conclusion, Lisbon is a good business choice for an aviation company. Etihad's executives reiterated their excitement to see the first flights reaching maximum passenger occupancy, leading them to carry out the operations during winter. Overall, Etihad will evolve as a leading aviation company.

I had a fantastic experience on the inaugural flight, and I recommend Etihad Airways to anyone looking for a great flying experience.

