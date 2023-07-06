Flying to Japan? No need to pack clothes as airline offers outfits for rent

Prices start at 4,000 yen or around Dh100 for a casual clothing set of three tops and two bottoms

Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 2:26 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 2:27 PM

Who needs how-to-pack-light tutorials when you can travel without having to bring clothes? An airline in Japan is allowing flyers to do exactly that as it announced a 'clothing rental service' on Wednesday.

Japan Airlines rolled out a trial of its 'Any Wear, Anywhere' service for passengers who are travelling to the popular island nation from now until August 31, 2024.

Through the platform, tourists and business travellers will be able to rent a bundle of clothes in their size. You can complete your outfit reservation ahead of your flight — and get the clothes delivered to your hotel or Airbnb in Japan.

This service is affordable, too. Prices start at 4,000 yen (around Dh100) for a casual clothing set of three tops and two bottoms.

Here's how it works:

Make a reservation on the Any Wear, Anywhere website one month ahead of the rental date. Choose from a variety of clothing on offer.

Get your rental clothes at the hotel. You may use the items for up to two weeks. Additional charges may apply if they cannot be returned within this time period.

Before flying out, pack your items in the garment bag provided and hand it to the hotel reception.

Through this novel offering, Japan Airlines aims to help its passengers travel light — allowing them to enjoy their journeys without worrying about the clothes they need to pack or the laundry they will have to bring back home.

This is an eco-friendly initiative, too, as it can "reduce fuel and CO2 emissions from airplanes by reducing the amount of cargo carried", the airline said.

"In addition, our service can extend the life of clothes by using clothes destined for disposal as rental items," it added.

