Flydubai to add meals, in-flight entertainment in economy class from November

Dubai-based airline flydubai on Wednesday announced that all economy class tickets will now include meals and in-flight entertainment starting in November 2025 to enhance passengers' travel experience.

“Redefining the Economy Class offering across all flights represents a significant evolution in our business model, offering customers a more elevated and convenient travel journey. Our focus remains on investing in enhancing our customer experience and delivering added value across every touchpoint through services, technologies and product development,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai.

“Over the years, our agile business model has enabled us to adapt quickly to challenges and unlock new opportunities as we continue to evolve and grow. This announcement has come at the right time as we prepare to expand our network, continue to grow our fleet and welcome more passengers on board year after year. By including meals and in-flight entertainment in every ticket, we’re modifying the Economy Class fare structure and ensuring passengers get more value, while remaining competitive,” said Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer at flydubai.

Obaidalla, however, didn’t’ disclose further how the modification in the airline’s airfare will impact the travellers.

Launched as a budget carrier, the airline has enhanced its services over the years by introducing Business Class, opening a new Business Class Lounge at Terminal 2, and expanding its entertainment and other services.

F&B, entertainment offerings

The airline offers multi-language in-flight entertainment experience with more than 1,000 Hollywood, Bollywood, Arabic and international films, alongside TV shows from major studios including HBO Max, BBC Kids and Cartoon Network.

Travellers can also explore interactive games, E-magazines, more than 700 music albums and podcast episodes or discover more about their destination through travel guides and real-time flight information.

In addition, passengers can have a variety of meals, light snacks and refreshing beverages. It currently offers regional menus featuring local dishes from African, European, Indian, Middle Eastern, Russian and Southeast Asian cuisines.

The Dubai carrier is expanding its network by receiving nine new aircraft this year, bringing its fleet to 95 Boeing 737s. Three more aircraft are expected to be delivered by the end of 2025 to cater to its more than 135 destinations.

As part of its retrofit programme across its Boeing 737-800 fleet, it has introduced lie-flat Business Class seats and new Economy Class seats.

The airline will also be recruiting hundreds of new employees for the new aircraft it will receive in the coming years.