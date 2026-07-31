Direct flights, visa-free entry: Why Georgia is drawing UAE travellers this summer

An increasing number of visitors from the UAE and the wider Gulf region are choosing Georgia as a holiday destination, with tourism chiefs pointing to improved accessibility and a diverse range of experiences as key drivers behind the growing interest.

The country recorded a 3.4 per cent increase in visitors from Gulf countries in 2025 compared to the previous year, according to official statistics.



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“Summer is traditionally our busiest season for travellers from the Gulf,” said Maia Omiadze, Head of the Georgian National Tourism Administration. “When temperatures rise in the region, many visitors choose Georgia for its fresh mountain air, green landscapes, and pleasant climate. We are also pleased to see that travel is becoming less seasonal, with more visitors discovering Georgia during autumn, winter, and spring.”

Accessibility

Direct flights from the UAE and visa-free entry have made Georgia one of the most accessible international destinations for Gulf travellers, with local airlines currently operating approximately 49 flights per week between Georgia and the UAE.

However, Maia pointed out that convenience was not the only reason for the growing appeal.

“Travellers today are looking for authentic experiences, and Georgia offers an incredible diversity within a relatively small country,” she said. “In just a few days, visitors can explore a vibrant capital city, enjoy spectacular mountain landscapes, discover Unesco World Heritage sites, and enjoy exceptional gastronomy.”

She noted that strategic investments in promotion across the GCC through partnerships with airlines, travel companies, and digital campaigns have contributed to rising awareness and an increasing number of repeat visitors.

Regional cities becoming popular

While Tbilisi remains the most popular entry point for most visitors, offering a blend of history and contemporary culture, other cities in the country are also becoming increasingly popular.

The Black Sea city of Batumi is particularly popular during summer months for combining seaside relaxation with a vibrant city life. Nature enthusiasts are choosing to go to the mountain regions of Svaneti and the Greater Caucasus for their hiking and trekking experiences. Gulf travellers are also increasingly discovering Georgia’s wellness offerings, including luxury spa resorts and therapeutic destinations such as Borjomi, Tskaltubo, and Sairme.

Maia added that winter tourism from the Gulf has been growing steadily and that snow experiences are becoming “increasingly popular among UAE travellers" who enjoy the white, wintery landscapes that Georgia has to offer.

The country has four well-equipped ski resorts: Gudauri, Bakuriani, Mestia, and Goderdzi. Gudauri has established itself as the country’s leading international ski resort, while Bakuriani is particularly popular with families.

Attracting more GCC visitors

The Georgian National Tourism Administration is actively working to welcome more Gulf guests through strategic partnerships, digital campaigns, and exclusive travel events across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

“The GCC remains one of our priority international markets,” Maia said. “Our objective is not only to increase visitor numbers but also to encourage longer stays, repeat visits, and travel beyond our most well-known destinations.”

She added: “We believe Georgia offers a unique combination of authenticity, hospitality, safety, rich culture, exceptional gastronomy and breathtaking nature, making it one of the most attractive destinations for travellers from the UAE and the wider Gulf region.”