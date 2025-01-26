eTravel replaces One Health Pass: What to know about Philippines' travel requirement

Photo: Reuters file

Anyone travelling to and from the Philippines — including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and tourists from the UAE — will have to fill out an online form before taking a flight.

This online travel declaration system, now called eTravel, is used for "border control, health surveillance, and economic data analysis". It can be accessed for free online and by downloading an app.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Since the eTravel requirement was launched, there has been some confusion among travellers. Many of those who were not aware of the new platform thought they needed the One Health Pass instead.

eTravel has replaced One Health Pass since 2023. The digital pass was launched in 2021 to facilitate travel during the time of Covid-19, when quarantine and contact-tracing were required.

When Covid-19 restrictions were eased in 2022, One Health Pass was replaced by a simpler e-arrival card system before eTravel was launched.

Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions:

Is One Health Pass still required in the Philippines?

No. One Health Pass is no longer required and the system has already been deactivated. Now, only the eTravel registration is required.

How to register for eTravel Philippines

Keep your passport and flight tickets ready as you will need to enter relevant travel details. Go to https://etravel.gov.ph/ or download the eTravel app for free. Tap or click on 'create account' and enter your e-mail address. You will receive a verification code. Create a password. Fill out the form and enter details like your name, address, contact number, and passport number. Submit, and then eTravel will confirm your account. Creating an account is not enough. You will have to declare your upcoming trip and get a QR code that you will have to present to immigration officers.

How to register your trip and get the QR code for eTravel

To avoid any hassle at the airport, get your eTravel code in advance. You may register within 72 hours or three days before your arrival in and departure from the Philippines.

Go to https://etravel.gov.ph/ or tap on the app. Log in with your account. Select 'Current User' and choose either 'Arrival' or 'Departure'. Enter your travel details, including your flight information. Fill out the health declaration form. Once complete, you will receive an eTravel QR code. You may download or take a screenshot of the code, which you'll have to present at Philippine immigration.

Do I need a QR code to enter the Philippines?

Yes, the eTravel QR code is the required code that you need to submit at the border control or immigration counters.

Who are required to sign up for eTravel?

The mandatory registration applies to nearly all travellers to and from the Philippines: Arriving Filipino and foreign passengers

Departing Filipino passengers

Arriving Filipino and foreign crew members The exemptions include: foreign diplomats and their dependents, foreign dignitaries, and members of their delegation, 9(e) visa holders, and holders of diplomatic and official/service passport, according to the eTravel website. Do kids need eTravel in the Philippines? Yes. Children should also be registered and they need to have their own QR code. Do I need to pay fees for eTravel? No, eTravel is absolutely free of charge. Travellers are urged to report any individual or 'malicious link' that claims fees for the registration. ALSO READ: Dubai: Evicted from family home, Filipino expat buys houses for each of 11 siblings From ‘secret’ cave to Chocolate Hills: Why Filipinos in UAE should be proud of Bohol