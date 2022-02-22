Etihad Airways announces new summer routes from Abu Dhabi

The new 'Smart Information Desk' will allow passengers to enjoy greater flexibility in accessing the airport services they need
Travel6 days ago
Etihad Airways will launch a seasonal twice-per-week service to Crete, the largest island in Greece, starting June 15.
The flights are set to be operated on an Airbus A320 aircraft and will connect Abu Dhabi to the main city of Heraklion.
Lying in the Aegean Sea, Crete offers travellers a rich tapestry of spectacular landscapes, cuisine and culture, with traditional villages and historic sites dating back thousands of years, such as the 4,000-year old Palace of Knossos.
The airline will also return to Malaga, Santorini and Zanzibar this summer. All four destinations are set to be operated from mid-June.
“Etihad Airways is delighted to provide travellers with more choice for their summer vacations in 2022,” said Martin Drew, Senior Vice-President Sales & Cargo at Etihad.
“Crete is an ideal summer destination for travellers who are looking for a mix of beach and mountain adventures, and along with the hotspots of Malaga, Santorini and Zanzibar, makes for a perfect addition to Etihad’s summer network.”
ALSO READ:
The new 'Smart Information Desk' will allow passengers to enjoy greater flexibility in accessing the airport services they need
Travel6 days ago
The promotion allows travellers to book ultra-low-fare tickets on all flights to and from the UAE
Travel6 days ago
Passengers must take PCR tests on arrival and day six of their stay
Travel6 days ago
Once on-board, there is a vibrant pack of activities based on three different age categories: infants, 3 to 8 years and 9 to 13 years
Travel1 week ago
Flydubai launches 5 flights a week to Sabiha Gökçen Airport in addition to daily flights to Istanbul Airport
Travel1 week ago
Special airfares for over a dozen cities across the subcontinent, Middle East and other countries.
Travel1 week ago
Fully vaccinated travellers from the Emirates cannot avail of the pre-travel testing exemption at this moment
Travel1 week ago
Airlines in the Emirates have also listed detailed country-by-country guidelines for residents and foreign travellers
Travel1 week ago