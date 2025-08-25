UAE travel: Etihad offers up to 30% discount on new destinations

UAE's flag carrier Etihad Airways has announced up to 30 per cent discount on its international flights to select new destinations, on bookings made between August 24 and August 28.

This is applicable to the travel period between September 1 and December 31. The offers are applicable on destinations including Phnom Penh, Krabi, Tunis, Chiang Mai, Hong Kong, Addis Ababa, Kazan, Medan, and Hanoi.

The sale applies to return fares, and also extends to deals benefitting those on a stopover in Abu Dhabi.

According to Etihad, the duration of each stopover night is capped at a 24-hour stay. Depending on the flight itinerary, a maximum of 4 nights, up to two nights for free accommodation and three or four nights with specials hotel discounts, can be booked under this offer.

However, the hotel retains the right to charge you for any extra hours. While availing the discount, it is also essential to check the individual fare rules for detailed terms and conditions.

