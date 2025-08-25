  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Aug 27, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 4, 1447 | Fajr 04:38 | DXB weather-sun.svg41°C

UAE travel: Etihad offers up to 30% discount on new destinations

The sale applies to return fares, and also extends to deals benefitting those on a stopover in Abu Dhabi

Published: Mon 25 Aug 2025, 6:09 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

UAE's flag carrier Etihad Airways has announced up to 30 per cent discount on its international flights to select new destinations, on bookings made between August 24 and August 28.

This is applicable to the travel period between September 1 and December 31. The offers are applicable on destinations including Phnom Penh, Krabi, Tunis, Chiang Mai, Hong Kong, Addis Ababa, Kazan, Medan, and Hanoi.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Badminton: Al Ain Masters unveils its global promotional video

thumb-image

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after 2 years of dating

thumb-image

Dubai Islands offers greater ROI for new investors

thumb-image

Young Stunners to rock Dubai with Afusic on August 30

thumb-image

'Arjun Chakravarthy' sports biopic gets release date

 

The sale applies to return fares, and also extends to deals benefitting those on a stopover in Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to Etihad, the duration of each stopover night is capped at a 24-hour stay. Depending on the flight itinerary, a maximum of 4 nights, up to two nights for free accommodation and three or four nights with specials hotel discounts, can be booked under this offer.

However, the hotel retains the right to charge you for any extra hours. While availing the discount, it is also essential to check the individual fare rules for detailed terms and conditions.