Emirates urges passengers to arrive early as summer travel peak begins this weekend

Emirates has urged passengers travelling during the summer holiday season to arrive early at Dubai International Airport (DXB), warning of heavy passenger traffic beginning this weekend as the annual travel peak gets under way.

The airline said it expects particularly high departure volumes from terminal 3 between July 3 and July 5, with busy travel expected to continue throughout the summer holidays.

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Emirates advised passengers to allow additional time for traffic approaching the airport, parking, immigration procedures, security screening and transfers between concourses before boarding their flights.

The airline recommends customers arrive at the airport three hours before departure , complete immigration 90 minutes before departure , and be at their boarding gate at least one hour before departure .

To help reduce waiting times, Emirates encouraged passengers to use its range of digital and remote check-in services.

Customers can check in online or through the Emirates mobile app 48 hours before departure, while passengers travelling from Dubai can also check in and drop off their luggage up to 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before flights to the United States.

The airline also highlighted its city check-in facilities at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Ajman Central Bus Terminal, where customers can complete check-in and baggage drop between 24 hours and four hours before departure.

Passengers travelling from Dubai and Sharjah can also book Emirates' Home Check-in service, allowing airline staff to complete check-in and collect baggage from their home, office or hotel. The complimentary service is available for First Class passengers and Emirates Skywards Platinum members.

To avoid road congestion around the airport, Emirates recommended using the Dubai Metro to reach Terminal 3 whenever possible.

The airline also encouraged travellers to use self-service kiosks, biometric services and automated baggage drop facilities to speed up the airport experience.

Emirates reminded passengers to pay close attention to baggage rules to avoid delays during security screening.

Power banks are permitted only in cabin baggage and are prohibited in checked luggage, while smart bags are allowed only if their batteries are removable or switched off in accordance with airline regulations. Electronic cigarettes, electronic pipes and portable electronic incense burners must also be carried in hand luggage.

Passengers can also save time by pre-ordering duty-free shopping through EmiratesRED.com, with purchases delivered directly to their seats during the flight.

The airline said dedicated assistance remains available for People of Determination, including priority check-in, immigration and boarding, trained airport staff, complimentary parking and other accessibility services.

Emirates noted that using its digital services and arriving early will help passengers avoid delays during what is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods of the year.