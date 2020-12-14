Emirates to resume daily flights to Istanbul

Emirates airline will resume daily flights to Istanbul, starting December 21.

The announcement brings the total number of passenger destinations being served by the airline to 99.

The airline has been gradually rebuilding its network, since operations were suspended at the start of the pandemic. It is working to keep expanding its global network, while maintaining high hygiene and safety standards.

Starting December 21, flights to/from Istanbul will operate once daily by the Boeing 777- 300ER.

Quoting a company spokeswoman, Bloomberg on Sunday said flydubai will restart flights between Dubai and Istanbul from December 17.