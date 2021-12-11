Emirates suspends Nigeria flights after new restrictions

The suspension goes into effect from December 13

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Sat 11 Dec 2021, 7:11 AM

Emirates airline will suspend all flights to Nigeria from next week after the West African nation imposed new restrictions on its flights, the carrier said on Friday.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority announced earlier on Friday that it was restricting Emirates to just one weekly flight from 21 that had been initially approved.

"With the recently imposed directive limiting Emirates to operate one flight per week to Nigeria via Abuja, Emirates will be suspending its flights between Nigeria and Dubai from 13 December 2021, until the UAE and Nigerian authorities work on a solution to the ongoing issue," Emirates said in a statement.

ALSO READ:

The last flights to operate on December 12 are to/from Lagos and to/from Abuja, Emirates said on its website.

"Customers holding tickets with the final destinations Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted at the point of origin," the airline added.