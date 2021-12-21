Emirates reopens over 20 airport lounges across its network

Passengers travelling in premium cabins, as well as Skywards members will have access to more than 120 lounges by February

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 11:11 AM

Emirates airline on Tuesday said more than 20 airport lounges have been reopened across its network amidst an upsurge in travel demand.

Dubai’s flagship carrier said passengers travelling in Emirates’ premium cabins and Skywards members in select membership tiers will have access to more than 120 lounges by February.

Emirates, which has resumed operations to over 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network, flies to more than 120 destinations worldwide via its hub in Dubai.

By late December, Emirates lounges at a host of airports in the UK will have re-opened their doors for customers, including London Heathrow, Birmingham, and Manchester, while the lounges in London Gatwick and Glasgow will receive customers in January 2022.

In Europe, Emirates lounges in Germany, namely Munich, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf, in addition to lounges in Milan and Rome, have already re-opened for passengers to enjoy their premium facilities.

The lounges in Hamburg and Paris are scheduled to open later this month.

In the US, travellers on Emirates flights can access the premium lounge experience at Los Angeles International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, and New York JFK, with Emirates' San Francisco lounge to re-start its services in February 2022.

An additional Emirates Lounge, to serve passengers travelling through Cairo, has resumed operations earlier, while premium class customers and eligible Skywards members will soon be able to use its lounges in Colombo and Bangkok.

Emirates' premium class customers and eligible Skywards members can also use the airline's premium lounge service at five of its dedicated lounges, which are now fully operational at T3 at Dubai airport.

In Concourse B of Terminal 3, both Emirates' First Class Lounge, offering a private Lounge experience for customers flying in First Class, as well as its Business Class Lounge, have re-opened with full-service offerings.

Customers flying in Business Class in addition to Skywards Platinum and Gold members can look forward to enjoying gourmet dining with premium beverages prior for up to four hours before departing on flights or utilising the complimentary wi-fi to catch up on emails, browse the internet or stay connected with family and friends. The new menus also include vegan, vegetarian and healthier options to cater to passengers' preferences.

Emirates' First Class and Business Class Lounges in Concourse A have also resumed operations in the East Wing and, in the West Wing, the First Class and Business Class Lounges are set to re-open for customers in the coming weeks. Furthermore, plans are underway to open two Lounges in Concourse C by early next year.

Emirates' First Class passengers and Platinum Skywards members can enjoy complimentary access for the first passenger and up to three additional guests, including one adult and two children under 17 in the airline's lounge facilities.

