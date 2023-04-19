Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: 9 tips to beat airport rush, enjoy hassle-free travel

Thousands of travellers are expected to flock to the UAE's airports during the first long weekend of the year; here's how to make sure you don't miss your flight

File photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 3:25 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 4:34 PM

UAE airports and airlines will witness a massive increase in passenger traffic in the next 10 days on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Abu Dhabi Airport on Wednesday announced that it anticipates more than half a million passengers passing through the airport between April 15 to 23. More than 2,800 flights will serve 105 destinations in 57 countries.

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates also announced a significant increase in passenger traffic with more than 110,000 travellers likely to board the flights during Eid Al Fitr, which is expected to fall on April 21 or 22.

Considering heavy passenger traffic, here are some quick travel tips, courtesy of Musafir.com, to help travellers make the most of their short break and avoid any last-minute hassles:

1. Use web check-in facilities to avoid long queues at the airport.

2. Visit the website of your airline or check the information on the airport's website or check with your travel agent or use a flight tracking app to get real-time updates

3. Unsure how early you should arrive at the airport, check with your airline or the airport's website for specific recommendations

4. Arrive at least 3-4 hours early at the airport for international flights

5. It's also a good idea to check for any updates or travel advisories related to your destination before beginning your journey

6. Book a travel plan through a reliable travel agency

7. It’s recommended to buy travel insurance as it adds an extra layer of protection and security

8. Make sure you have enough supply of your regular medicine with you to last through the trip and some extras too in case of emergencies. Also, carry some basic medications for fever, diarrhoea, pain, cough, and motion sickness and a basic first-aid kit.

Source: Musafir.com, KT Research

