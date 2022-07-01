Eid Al Adha 2022: Emirates shares 10 travel tips to beat the holiday rush

Passengers advised to arrive at airport at least 3 hours prior to flight departure time

Supplied photo

Published: Fri 1 Jul 2022

A Dubai airline is encouraging all travellers to explore the wide range of online and remote check-in options available ahead of the upcoming peak travel period.

Emirates is advising all passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to their flight departure, and ensure they have all the required documents for their destination. The airline shares 10 travel tips to avoid delays and to ensure a smooth journey.

1. Use the app

Download the airline app. It allows users to book and change flights, download a digital boarding pass, pre-plan meals, book chauffer drive service and even pre-select and plan inflight entertainment.

2. Check Covid-19 travel requirements in advance

Passengers must arrive to the airport at least three hours before their flight departure so there’s enough time for any extra health and safety checks. Face masks are required for flights. The travel requirements for various countries change frequently so passengers are advised to check the Covid‑19 test requirements and the health documents needed for travel to Dubai and all Emirates current worldwide destinations.

3. Sign Up for WhatsApp Covid-19 Travel support

Travellers in Dubai can get the latest travel requirements on WhatsApp for popular destinations. This is the latest information that the customer service team have and is updated daily.

4. Remote City Check-in facility

Those travelling from the northern emirates can use the the airline's 24‑hour City Check‑in at Ajman Central Bus Terminal and check in up to 4 hours before the flight departs, present health documents, check in baggage and collect boarding passes. Travellers can buy a bus ticket for Dh20 and head directly to Dubai Airport Terminal 3. There are regular bus departures throughout the day from 4am to 11.30pm. U

5. Check in Online

Travellers can check-in online 48 hours ahead of their flight using the online check-in facility. It’s also possible to select a seat and preferred meal, and use upgrade options.

6. Drop luggage the night before travel

If you are departing from Dubai, you can check-in early and drop off your bags to the airport 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if you’re flying to the US or Tel Aviv, and then arrive to the airport and proceed directly to immigration.

7. Home check-in Service

Home check-in services for the passengers on the airline are available in Dubai and Sharjah, fulfilled by DUBZ. DUBZ agents complete the check-in process in your home, hotel or office and take your bags to the flight. Book and pay for the service at least 24 hours before your flight and you may proceed to the Airport check-in up to six hours before your flight departs.

8. Self Check-in kiosks at the airport

A quick and easy option at the airport are the self check-in kiosks. Travellers can follow the steps on the touchscreen kiosk and complete the check-in process or operate the kiosk without touch using a mobile phone.

9. Take Advantage of the Biometric Path

Using the Smart Tunnel at the Terminal, passengers can simply walk through a tunnel and get cleared by immigration authorities without any human intervention or the need for a physical passport stamp. All it takes to register is a quick photo at check-in to capture facial data.

10. Utilise Smart Gates

Register to use the Smart Gates at Emirates Terminal 3 and speed through Immigration every time when you return to Dubai. If you’re a UAE citizen or resident, you can use your passport, boarding pass or a valid UAE ID. Smart Gates can also be used by GCC national’s or a visa on arrival visitor with a biometric passport.