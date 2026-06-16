Eid holidays in 2027: Why you could start travel planning months in advance

If you have lived in the UAE for a while, you know how holidays really get planned here. It rarely starts with official public holiday dates. Rather, it starts much earlier, with residents researching flights and making tentative plans — sometimes months in advance — in the hope that things fall neatly in place once official holidays are announced.

Choosing where to go is usually not the difficult part. Timing is the harder aspect; figuring out when to commit. That uncertainty exists for one simple reason: not all UAE holidays have fixed dates. Unlike the UAE National Day or New Year, some of the most important ones in the UAE shift every year, and Eid is one example.

Eid holidays, like all other Islamic dates, are tied to the lunar calendar, which means they move each year rather than falling on fixed dates. They are confirmed by sighting the crescent moon of the next month. Eid Al Fitr 2027 is expected to fall around early March, but the exact timing depends on whether the holy month of Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days.

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If Ramadan, which is likely to start on February 8, lasts for 29 days, Eid is likely to begin on March 9, 2027. If Ramadan completes 30 days, Eid is expected to start on March 10, 2027. In the UAE, this difference matters because public holidays can be combined with weekends, often turning a short break into a longer travel window.

Typically, the UAE grants three official Eid Al Fitr holidays (Shawwal 1 to Shawwal 3), but when weekends are added, the actual time people use for travel can stretch to around five to six days. If Ramadan runs for 30 days, the UAE considers the last day a holiday, extending the travel window slightly earlier than expected.

How Eid 2027 could shape travels

Eid Al Fitr 2027 is expected in early March, with a relatively long gap before UAE schools' spring break in April. This creates two distinct demand waves within a short span of time.

For Eid, it is a short but high travel period where decisions are made quickly and availability of everything from hotels to flights changes rapidly once the holiday is confirmed. Because the break depends on lunar sighting, a large share of bookings tend to come in late. Places like Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Oman consistently emerge as popular choices, as previously reported by Khaleej Times.

The second wave arrives a few weeks later, during spring break for school students. This is more structured and predictable, with school calendars helping residents plan travel during this time better. Trips tend to be longer, more family-focused, and can extend into higher-cost leisure segments.

With only a few weeks between the two breaks, travel demand does not fully reset. Airlines and hotels effectively move from one peak period to another, keeping prices elevated and reducing the usual 'quiet window' that travellers often rely on between major holidays.

By the time spring break comes around, many of the cheaper, more flexible options are already snapped up during Eid, which quietly pushes up prices and limits availability for the rest of March and April.

Two Eid breaks, one travel mindset

Later in May 2027, Eid Al Adha is expected to bring another long break, likely more than four days, including Arafah Day. But even this break depends on the lunar calendar.

By then, the travel pattern set earlier in the year usually repeats: early searches, flexible bookings, and a familiar rush for both short-haul, visa-free escapes and longer international trips. For many residents, Eid Al Adha becomes the second opportunity of the year to reset, travel, or take a family break before the summer stretch.

And just like Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, exact dates will only be confirmed closer to the time. But the behaviour around it is already predictable: people will start planning before the calendar catches up.

Where UAE residents travel

Despite shifting dates and changing combinations of holidays, UAE travel patterns during Eid remain consistent.

Some people use the break to completely switch things up. Many head to nearby countries like Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, or head further into Europe if visas and timing work out. These places stay popular because they offer cooler weather, different scenery, and a clear change from the UAE.

Other travellers prefer shorter, more comfortable getaways. That is where places like the Maldives, Seychelles, and Mauritius stand out. They are less about packed itineraries and more about quick, relaxing breaks focused on rest rather than sightseeing.

Then there are GCC destinations. Oman stands out for the mountain regions, which offer a noticeable climate shift within a short drive or flight. Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar also remain easy options for quick trips that don’t require much planning.

Many UAE residents are moving away from a single large annual holiday and instead spreading travel across multiple shorter breaks throughout the year.

How to save money on flight tickets

If there is one consistent mistake in Eid travel planning, it is waiting too long to book.

Airfare and hotel prices move fast. Khaleej Times has reported a growing preference among UAE travellers for flexibility, with many opting for refundable fares and keeping itineraries fluid, like booking early, but still leaving room to adjust flights and accommodation as plans evolve.

Travellers from the UAE can find cheaper flight options by being flexible with travel days and using fare comparison tools. According to a Skyscanner survey, Saturday currently offers the lowest average fares for departures from the UAE, although prices vary by route and season. While 28% of travellers believe Tuesday is the cheapest day to fly and 25% point to Wednesday, Skyscanner notes that fare differences are ultimately driven more by destination and timing than fixed weekday patterns.

The survey also highlights several consistently low-cost routes for UAE travellers. In January 2026 data, Indian cities dominated the list of the cheapest destinations. Istanbul also features among the more affordable options. Cairo and Dhaka are priced slightly higher, while Manila rounds out the top 10 cheapest destinations with average return fares.

Shift in how UAE holidays are planned

Public holidays around Eid set the tone for the entire travel season. They affect how people plan, how much they're willing to pay, and what options are available, often weeks in advance.

Because Eid dates shift every year, it changes how people think about travel. With less certainty around exact timing, travellers tend to stay flexible, booking earlier and keeping options open.

So, planning a trip is not just about locking in exact dates. It is about being prepared early, so that when the dates are confirmed, you are ready to move.