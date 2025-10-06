DXB, DWC aim to be 'world's most inclusive' airports by 2035

Dubai Airports announced the next phase of its accessibility strategy, which aims to transform both Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) into the world’s most accessible and inclusive airports by 2035.

The long-term plan focuses on enhancing the guest experience for people of determination across different areas, and aligns with Dubai's vision to be a disability-friendly city. The new campaign will focus on going beyond infrastructure, to a shift in mindset and culture. It calls for empathy and ensures that the voices of PoD "shape how the airport designs, operates and connects not only with our guests, but the wider community we serve."

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, said: “By working closely with our partners and, most importantly and for the first time, with the wider People of Determination community, we are transforming the entire airport journey and setting a new global standard for accessible travel.”

PoD to narrate their own stories

The next phase includes an awareness campaign showcasing the lives of people of determination, narrated from their own perspective.

There will be six stories of PoD navigating the world’s busiest airport, from a child’s sensory sensitivities as he journeys through a bustling terminal with his mother, to a deaf guest’s reliance on employees' sign language skills.

Featured advocates include Emirati accessibility pioneer Fatma Al Jassim, award-winning disability inclusion consultant and former Paralympic swimmer Jessica Smith, and Dubai-based mother Yasmin Carey with her son Ellis, who is on the autism spectrum. The campaign also features Layth Kamal, who lives with autism and ADHD, Mohammed Alghafli, an advocate for the visually impaired, and Ahmed Butti, a representative of the deaf community.

'DXB for all'

Dubai Airports already provides a range of services to support guests with both visible and hidden needs. These include the Travel Planner, an online visual guide to help guests prepare for their journey, and the Sunflower Lanyard, a discreet identifier that provides access to priority lanes and an autism-friendly route through the airport.

Additional offerings include complimentary two-hour parking, dedicated taxis, wheelchair services, over 520 hearing loops installed, and the quiet, sensory-friendly Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2.