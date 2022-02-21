Dubai’s online travel platform Wego buys Cleartrip’s Middle East business from India’s Flipkart

Passengers must take PCR tests on arrival and day six of their stay
Travel5 days ago
Dubai-based online travel marketplace Wego has acquired Cleartrip’s Middle East business from India’s Flipkart Group.
A press statement issued on Monday said the transaction also includes the sale of Flyin.com and a technology cooperation agreement between Wego and Flipkart.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The companies didn’t disclose the value of the deal.
Wego and Cleartrip both have their regional headquarters located in Dubai Internet City. Cleartrip expanded organically into the Middle East region in 2010 and acquired Riyadh based Flyin.com in 2018, which played a similar role in kick-starting online travel in Saudi Arabia.
“Cleartrip and Flyin are both product-driven companies with best-in-class OTA technology that have established strong brands and strong positions across the Middle East,” said Ross Veitch, CEO and co-founder of Wego.
“The Middle East is set to be one of the most exciting growth stories of the next decade with the travel and technology sectors taking centre stage. This acquisition will significantly increase our scale and capabilities and will strengthen our ability to partner and collaborate across our region.” he said.
“The opportunity in travel tech for India is vast, and through Cleartrip, we have been able to provide our customers with a wide range of travel experiences and deeper value,” said Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head - Corporate Development, Flipkart.
“Given our strategic priorities and focus on the Indian market, the acquisition of Cleartrip’s Middle East business by Wego provides continuity to its business, and we believe that they are the right partners to boost its next phase of growth. We thank Stuart for his leadership and partnership over the past year as Cleartrip India has become an integral part of the Flipkart Group and wish him and the Wego team continued success.”
Stuart Crighton, Co-Founder and Head of Cleartrip’s International Business, said, “Our focus is clear, building a world-class online travel business emanating from the Middle East but with global ambitions."
Rothschild and Co. were exclusive advisors to Flipkart on this transaction.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Passengers must take PCR tests on arrival and day six of their stay
Travel5 days ago
Once on-board, there is a vibrant pack of activities based on three different age categories: infants, 3 to 8 years and 9 to 13 years
Travel5 days ago
Flydubai launches 5 flights a week to Sabiha Gökçen Airport in addition to daily flights to Istanbul Airport
Travel5 days ago
Special airfares for over a dozen cities across the subcontinent, Middle East and other countries.
Travel1 week ago
Fully vaccinated travellers from the Emirates cannot avail of the pre-travel testing exemption at this moment
Travel1 week ago
Airlines in the Emirates have also listed detailed country-by-country guidelines for residents and foreign travellers
Travel1 week ago
The newly upgraded facility offers fun video games, drinks and snacks, comfortable seating areas, free Wi-Fi and more
Travel1 week ago
Tucked away from the action of the Al Hamra Golf Course, one can easily immerse themselves in the natural surroundings to switch their minds off from their daily routine and embark on a spiritual journey on offer
Travel1 week ago