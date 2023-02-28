Dubai travel: Spare batteries, power banks not allowed for check-in; list of banned, permitted items at DXB

Here are tips for passengers to have a smooth passage at the world's busiest airport

By Angel Tesorero Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 7:16 AM

Dubai International (DXB), the world’s busiest airport, has reminded passengers not to carry or put any spare batteries or power banks in their checked-in luggage as these are “safety hazard and prohibited”.

In a tweet on Monday, DXB said: “It is advised that you pack these (spare batteries or power banks) in your hand or carry-on baggage instead.” On its website, authority also noted: “Security check is an essential part of modern air travel. It’s vital to ensure everyone’s safety.

Travel tips

To help things run smoothly at the airport, DXB gave the following tips:

Put ‘loose’ items – mobile phone, wallet, watch, keys etc – in your hand baggage.

Keep a laptop where it can be easily reached. You’ll need to place it in a separate security tray at the scan.

If your belt has a metal buckle, or your shoes have heels, take them off and put them in a security tray.

Place liquid containers in a clear, resealable plastic bag, within your hand baggage. Remember each liquid can’t be more than 100ml. Exemptions will be made for medication, baby milk/foods, and special dietary requirements to be used during your trip.

Permitted and prohibited items

Meanwhile, based on the guidelines by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, the following items are permitted both as carry-on and checked-in baggage:

— Baggage with installed lithium batteries - Non-removable batteries. Batteries must contain no more than 0.3 g lithium metal, or lithium-ion must not exceed 2.7 Wh (Watt-hour). Batteries must be removed if baggage is to be checked in. Removed batteries must be carried in the cabin.

— Gas cylinders, non-flammable, non-toxic, worn for the operation of mechanical limbs. Also, spare cylinders of a similar size, if required to ensure an adequate supply for the duration of the journey

— Hair styling equipment containing a hydrocarbon gas cartridge, up to one (1) per passenger or crew member, provided that the safety cover is securely fitted over the heating element. Hair-styling equipment must not be used on board the aircraft. Spare gas cartridges for hair styling equipment are prohibited in checked or carry-on baggage.

— Lithium Batteries: Portable electronic devices (PED) containing lithium metal or lithium ion cells or batteries, including medical devices such as portable oxygen concentrators (POC) and consumer electronics such as cameras, mobile phones, laptops and tablets. For lithium-metal batteries, the lithium metal content must not exceed 2 g, and for lithium-ion batteries, the Watt-hour rating must not exceed 100 Wh. Devices in checked baggage must be completely switched off and protected from damage. Each person is limited to a maximum of 15 PED.

— Lithium battery-powered electronic devices: Lithium ion batteries for portable (including medical) electronic devices, a Wh rating exceeding 100 Wh but not exceeding 160 Wh. For portable medical electronic devices only, lithium metal batteries with a lithium metal content exceeding 2g but not exceeding 8g. Devices in checked baggage must be completely switched off and must be protected from damage.

— Non-radioactive medicinal or toiletry articles(including aerosols) such as hair sprays, perfumes, colognes and medicines containing alcohol; and non-flammable, non-toxic aerosols, with no subsidiary hazard, for sporting or home use.

— Oxygen or air, gaseous, cylinders required for medical use. The cylinder must not exceed 5kg gross weight. Liquid oxygen systems are forbidden for transport.

Items permitted only in carry-on baggage and not in checked-in luggage

— Batteries, spare/loose, including lithium batteries, non-spillable batteries, nickel-metal hydrid batteries and dry batteries for portable electronic devices must be carried in carry-on baggage only. Articles which have the primary purpose as a power source, e.g. power banks are considered as spare batteries.

These batteries must be individually protected to prevent short circuits. The lithium metal content must not exceed 2g. Lithium ion batteries’ watt-hour rating must not exceed 100Wh . Each person is limited to a maximum of 20 spare batteries. Non-spillable batteries must be 12V or less and 100 Wh or less. Each person is limited to a maximum of two spare batteries

— Fuel cells containing fuel, powering portable electronic devices (e.g. cameras, cellular phones, laptop computers and camcorders)

— E-cigarettes (including e-cigars, e-pipes, other personal vaporizers) containing batteries must be individually protected to prevent accidental activation. (Note that smoking is not allowed inside a plane at all times)

— Mobility aids or battery-powered wheelchairs or other similar mobility devices with lithium ion batteries where the design of the mobility aid does not provide adequate protection for the batteries

Items permitted only in checked-in luggage and not in carry-on baggage

— Mobility Aids: Battery-powered wheelchairs or other similar mobility devices with nonspillable wet batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries or dry batteries

— Battery-powered wheelchairs or other similar mobility devices with spillable batteries or with lithium ion batteries (see 2.3.2.3 and 2.3.2.4 for details).

— Thermometer, medical or clinical, which contains mercury, one (1) per person for personal use, when in its protective case.

