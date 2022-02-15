Dubai travel: Flydubai to resume flights to Turkey's Sabiha Gökçen Airport; increase Istanbul frequency

Flydubai launches 5 flights a week to Sabiha Gökçen Airport in addition to daily flights to Istanbul Airport

File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 1:07 PM

Budget carrier flydubai will resume flights to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW) from March 2 with five flights a week.

The Dubai-based airline is already operating daily flights to Istanbul Airport (IST), which will increase its frequency to Istanbul to 12 flights a week. Its network in Turkey also includes Ankara where it operates two weekly flights.

“Istanbul remains a popular destination on our network and we welcome the resumption of our operations to Sabiha Gökçen Airport, an airport that provides another convenient option for those travelling to Istanbul,” said Jeyhun Efendi, senior vice president, commercial operations and e-commerce at flydubai.

Istanbul offers a wonderful mix of Europe and Asia, with plenty of options for shopping, dining and sightseeing. It remains one of the most visited cities in the world and continues to be an important economic hub. Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW) is located on the Asian side of Istanbul, offering more options for passengers travelling to and from the city.

Return Business Class fares from Dubai to Sabiha Gökçen Airport start from Dh7,470 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,475.

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates airline will codeshare on this route offering travellers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub to more than 190 destinations between both the Emirates and flydubai networks.

ALSO READ:

Passengers booking a flydubai flight to Dubai will enjoy a complimentary Season Pass to visit Expo 2020 Dubai until March 31, 2022.

The initiative is valid for all bookings made from January 2020 for travel during the event dates.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com