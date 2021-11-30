Dubai travel: Emirates suspends Zimbabwe, Zambia flights

UAE National Day holiday: Check in for flight up to 24 hours prior; peak travel advisory issued
The peak is expected to last until the school winter break ends
Travel5 days ago
Dubai-based airline Emirates is temporarily suspending flights to and from Zimbabwe (Harare) and Zambia (Lusaka) until further notice.
In a travel update posted on its website, Emirates said affected passengers do not have to call the airline for rebooking.
"Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans," the update said.
ALSO READ:
To receive latest updates about their flights, customers are advised to ensure their contact details are correct.
The peak is expected to last until the school winter break ends
Travel5 days ago
Government of India is working towards the resumption of scheduled flights
Travel6 days ago
South Pacific country enforced some of the tightest pandemic restrictions among OECD nations
Travel6 days ago
Arrive at the airport no earlier than 3 hours before your departure if flying out of Terminal 1
Travel1 week ago
Only ticketed passengers will be allowed to enter the departure zone; December 4 expected to be the busiest day.
Travel1 week ago
MOFAIC's travel instructions are tailored according to each country of interest
Travel1 week ago
Airline has launched a dedicated website for residents to share their most memorable experiences
Travel1 week ago
100 per cent X-ray check is now mandatory for luggage at Delhi airport for international passengers
Travel1 week ago