Dubai travel: Emirates suspends Zimbabwe, Zambia flights

The temporary suspension is in effect until further notice

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 7:38 PM

Dubai-based airline Emirates is temporarily suspending flights to and from Zimbabwe (Harare) and Zambia (Lusaka) until further notice.

In a travel update posted on its website, Emirates said affected passengers do not have to call the airline for rebooking.

"Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans," the update said.

To receive latest updates about their flights, customers are advised to ensure their contact details are correct.