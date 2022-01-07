Dubai travel: Emirates resumes flights from Uganda

Passengers will be allowed to travel from January 8

By Web Desk Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 3:58 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 5:16 PM

Dubai-based airline Emirates has announced it will resume flights to and from the Republic of Uganda (Entebbe), effective from January 8.

Customers travelling to Dubai and transiting in Uganda will also be allowed to travel, Emirates said in a travel update posted on its website.

Passengers travelling to transiting through Dubai should meet the following requirements:

- Provide a valid negative Covid‑19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility within 48 hours of departure. Validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected.

- Provide a valid negative Covid‑19 rapid or real-time PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.

- Undergo a COVID 19 PCR test on arrival and must remain in self‑quarantine until they receive the test result.

UAE nationals and children under the age of 12 are exempt. In addition, any customer who has been in Uganda within fourteen days prior to their entry into Dubai is now permitted to travel with immediate effect.