Dubai runway closure: Rehabilitation project to be completed in 12 days

It is being carried out to enhance the safety, operational efficiency, and capacity at DXB

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 1:23 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 7:55 PM

The Northern runway rehabilitation programme at Dubai International (DXB) has surpassed its midway point on schedule paving the way for the reopening of the runway on June 22, operator Dubai Airports (DXB) announced Saturday.

The rehabilitation programme, which began on May 9, has more than 1,000 vehicles and 3,000 people have been working on-site, around the clock at DXB to complete the project.

“The essential work involves resurfacing the entire 4.5km long Northern runway, strengthening the wider runway strip, as well as reinforcing the paving on key taxiway entries and exits, and repairing drainage infrastructure,” stated a press release from DXB.

Aeronautical ground lighting, navigational aids and meteorological equipment are also being replaced, and a navigation aids substation is being relocated – as the Southern runway maintains operations at the airport.

“The primary objective of the programme was the timely rehabilitation of the runway and its supporting systems, to enhance the safety, operational efficiency, and capacity at DXB. Once completed, the project will have a positive impact on the overall travel experience at the airport for years to come,” the release stated.

DXB’s Northern runway was last fully resurfaced back in 2014 and a major upgrade was scheduled for 2024. “However, with lower aircraft movements due to the ongoing recovery from the pandemic, the quieter time provided an ideal opportunity to carry out the rehabilitation works with minimum impact on DXB’s operations and growth,” added the statement.

Much of DXB traffic has been diverted to Dubai World Central (DWC) during the ongoing rehabilitation. More than 1,000 flights from several international carriers including flydubai, SpiceJet, Indigo, Gulf Air, Air India Express and Qatar Airways are operating out of DWC during the 45-day transition period.

Dubai International Airport recorded the busiest quarter since 2020, after 13.6 million passengers shuttled through its gateway in the first quarter of 2022, the operator announced last month. Traffic recovery is gaining momentum at the airports as passenger traffic surpassed the 10 million mark for the second consecutive quarter. DXB announced that 5.5 million visitors bolstered its passenger traffic in March 2022 alone.

