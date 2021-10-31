Dubai-Philippines travel: Some flights cancelled due to ‘government restrictions’

All affected passengers given option to rebook their flight, convert their ticket into a travel voucher, or get a refund

By Web Desk Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 10:43 AM Last updated: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 11:57 AM

The Philippines’ national carrier on Sunday took to social media to announce that some of its flights to and from Dubai were cancelled because of restrictions imposed by local authorities.

Among the Philippine Airlines’ flights that were cancelled were:

• Manila-Dubai-Cebu flights on October 31

• Manila-Dubai-Manila flights on November 1 and 2

“We urgently appeal to the Philippine and Dubai authorities to work towards resolving the situation so that we may again be able to operate our planned schedule of flights to and from Dubai and make use of all our seats onboard each flight, for the best interests of our passengers,” the airline said in a Facebook post.

All affected passengers are given the option to rebook their flight, convert their ticket into a travel voucher, or get a refund.

“We are reaching out to notify affected passengers directly by email or other means, based on other contact information provided by the passengers. We are also assessing other alternatives, such as using alternate gateways, so that we can transport the affected passengers in the coming days,” PAL said.

The UAE remains on the Philippines’ yellow list of countries, a policy that many Filipino expats are complaining against.

With this classification, fully vaccinated Filipinos from the UAE will still have to stay in a hotel or a facility for quarantine, until they receive a negative result from a test taken on their fifth day in the country.

They shall then be required to undergo home quarantine until their 10th day, with the day of arrival as their first day.

Full vaccinated travellers from countries on the green list, on the other hand, can skip the hotel quarantine as long as they can provide a negative result of a PCR test taken within 72 hours before their flight.