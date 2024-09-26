Dubai International Airport opens new lounge with 'stress relief area'

Photo: Wam

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 4:40 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 6:49 PM

A new spacious lounge with a quiet 'stress relief area' opened at Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Terminal 2— but it's not for everyone. It was built specifically for people of determination.

Located at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport (DXB), this space is the world's first special lounge for people of determination. It's spacious enough to accommodate wheelchairs and equipped with features that were carefully designed to meet the needs of those with autism, visual disabilities, and impaired hearing, among others.

Upon entry, these travellers are welcomed in a calm environment, with interiors depicting the spirit of modern Dubai.

It has contrasting surfaces to facilitate movement for people with visual impairments, and seats located close to staff for those with hearing impairments to make direct communication easier for them.

The quiet 'stress relief area' was created particularly for people with autism, creating a relaxing, peaceful sanctuary for them. A dedicated area was also built for unaccompanied minors.

The project was a product of collaboration between Dubai Airports and dnata, the lounge’s operator. It is part of a multi-million-dirham programme that includes plans to open similar lounges in other terminals.

Majid Al Joker, chief operating officer at Dubai Airports, said: “This lounge reflects our unwavering commitment to making Dubai International a welcoming place for all travellers."

"This new facility is a step in our ongoing drive to ensure a seamless travel experience for all guests, regardless of their individual needs," he added.

It is also part of Dubai Airports’ inclusive strategy for people of determination, which covers a range of initiatives, most notably the 'Sunflower Ribbon Programme' that enables guests of determination to be discreetly identified and assisted. Through this initiative, these travellers get priority in completing travel procedures, passport control, security checkpoints and boarding the plane.

Dubai Airports' strategy also includes a training programme for airport staff on how to deal with invisible challenges, in addition to providing dedicated facilities and services, such as free parking for two hours, dedicated taxis and wheelchair services.