Dubai: GDRFA opens new passport control counters for children at DXB

Young travellers now have their own passport control lanes and counters at Dubai International Airport (DXB), it was announced on Friday.

Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) said in a statement that it had added new passport control platforms, which are made for children aged four to 12.

The new counters — which feature a bright, distinctive space-themed design — are located in the arrivals hall of Terminal 3 at DXB, the authority added.

The best part is that, in this area, the children get the opportunity to stamp their own passports.

"On special occasions, the young travellers are received by 'Salem and Salama', two mascots wearing the uniform of Dubai GDRFA employees," the authority said.

Salem and Salama have been designed to build friendships and create happiness for young visitors right from their step into the city, GDRFA explained.

