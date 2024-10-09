Dubai: Free events, sign language specialists at airports for people of determination

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

To make travel more inclusive for people of determination (POD), Dubai Airports will host integrate different services such as connecting people with hearing disabilities to sign language specialists via video calls, using the Sanad Relay Centre.

The operator of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) will also collaborate with Community Development Authority to host free events for POD.

A joint annual calendar of events will be curated, with Dubai Airports and CDA planning free events in collaboration with other POD centres. This collaboration will also help in expertise support for DXB’s Autism Project, joint promotional campaigns, enhanced staff training, and contributions to inclusive airport design principles.

Dubai Airports will map the Sanad Relay Centre service within its centres, procure necessary equipment, and train frontline staff to facilitate smoother communication.

These initiatives come under a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Dubai Airports and CDA at the AccessAbilities Expo.

The partnership also supports the integration of the Sanad Smart Card, offering tailored privileges and services for people with disabilities. Dubai Airports will help build a database to design targeted programmes and encourage wider stakeholder participation.

Additionally, Dubai Airports will align its processes with CDA’s existing channels to safeguard the rights of people of determination (POD), ensuring a safe environment free from discrimination.

This includes linking the system to their customer service platform for quick and effective response to any concerns.

Dubai Airports also previously introduced several initiatives to support people of determination, including the Sunflower Lanyard programme, which discreetly identifies guests with hidden disabilities and grants them access to priority lanes and an autism-friendly route.

A pre-travel planner offers a visual guide to ease navigation, and a bespoke training programme for 33,000 staff enhances understanding of visible and non-visible disabilities. Additional support for POD at DXB includes complimentary parking, dedicated taxis, wheelchair services, and specialised assistance at customs.