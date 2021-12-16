Dubai: Emirates to double daily Seychelles flights during holiday season

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 1:39 PM

Emirates will operate double daily flights to Seychelles from December 24, 2021, until January 9, 2022 to serve market demand during the busy holiday season.

Dubai’s flagship carrier currently operates a daily flight to Seychelles utilising its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The second daily service will boost tourism to the popular Indian Ocean destination this winter holiday, especially from popular inbound markets including France, Germany, UK, Russia, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, US, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

The added flight from Dubai to Mahe will operate as Emirates flight EK707, departing Dubai at 10:20am and arriving in Mahe at 2:55pm, local time. The added flight from Mahe to Dubai will operate as Emirates flight EK706, departing Mahe at 08:35hrs and arriving in Dubai at 1:10pm, local time.

From January 10, 2022, the airline will serve the country with 10 weekly flights, including a double daily service on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office or via travel agents.

Earlier this year, Emirates signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Seychelles Tourism Board at Expo 2020 to promote trade and tourism to the country.

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 120 destinations within its global network, via Dubai.

