Dubai: Emirates cancels flights to Madagascar amid civil unrest in capital

Amid civil unrest in Madagascar, Dubai-based carrier Emirates cancelled flights to capital Antananarivo on September 26.

EK707 from Dubai to Antananarivo

EK708 from Antananarivo to Dubai

Customers connecting through Dubai with final destination Antananarivo will also not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice, Emirates said.

Those impacted by the cancelled flights from Dubai to Antananarivo will be rebooked, the airline added. Meanwhile, those who are booked to travel from Antananarivo to Dubai must contact their travel agency for rebooking.

The airline said it "continues to monitor the situation closely". On Thursday, protests over frequent power outages and water shortages rocked the capital, leading to the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the capital.

Police fired teargas to disperse the thousands of mostly youth protesters who were marching and carrying placards, in Antananarivo, according to a Reuters witness. Amid the protests, a large shopping mall in the capital was looted and then burned, and the homes of two lawmakers were looted and vandalised, according to the Reuters witness.

(With inputs from Reuters)