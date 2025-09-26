  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Sep 26, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 4, 1447 | Fajr 04:52 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.2°C

Dubai: Emirates cancels flights to Madagascar amid civil unrest in capital

On Thursday, protests over frequent power outages and water shortages rocked Antananarivo, leading to the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew

Published: Fri 26 Sept 2025, 2:21 PM

Top Stories

Sharjah: Man caught on CCTV abusing cats after kittens found dead

Sharjah: Man caught on CCTV abusing cats after kittens found dead

UAE: RAK-Dubai travel time to be cut to nearly half with new lanes, bridges on Emirates Road

UAE: RAK-Dubai travel time to be cut to nearly half with new lanes, bridges on Emirates Road

UAE visa ban rumours: Bangladeshis asked to be 'careful' when sharing news online

UAE visa ban rumours: Bangladeshis asked to be 'careful' when sharing news online

Amid civil unrest in Madagascar, Dubai-based carrier Emirates cancelled flights to capital Antananarivo on September 26.

  • EK707 from Dubai to Antananarivo

  • EK708 from Antananarivo to Dubai

Customers connecting through Dubai with final destination Antananarivo will also not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice, Emirates said.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Success of events is linked to legacy of infrastructure they leave behind

thumb-image

UAE: Zero income tax, high adoption rate makes 5th most crypto-friendly globally

thumb-image

Netanyahu's plane takes unusual route to UN summit

thumb-image

'Worst wounds': 78 foreign doctors in Gaza describe Palestinians' injuries

thumb-image

Keolis Group to showcase cutting-edge rail solutions at Global Rail 2025 in Abu Dhabi

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Those impacted by the cancelled flights from Dubai to Antananarivo will be rebooked, the airline added. Meanwhile, those who are booked to travel from Antananarivo to Dubai must contact their travel agency for rebooking.

The airline said it "continues to monitor the situation closely". On Thursday, protests over frequent power outages and water shortages rocked the capital, leading to the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the capital.

Police fired teargas to disperse the thousands of mostly youth protesters who were marching and carrying placards, in Antananarivo, according to a Reuters witness. Amid the protests, a large shopping mall in the capital was looted and then burned, and the homes of two lawmakers were looted and vandalised, according to the Reuters witness.

(With inputs from Reuters)