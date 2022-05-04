Dubai airport runway closure: Indian Embassy, airline issue advisories about change in operations

Flights will be diverted to DWC and Sharjah Airport until June 22

File photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 4 May 2022, 6:25 PM Last updated: Wed 4 May 2022, 6:40 PM

The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Wednesday posted a note on its Twitter page, citing information from Air India Express, reminding passengers that their flights will move to alternate airports over the next two months.

The northern runway at Dubai International Airport (DXB) will be closed due to extensive upgradation work from May 9 to June 22.

More than 1,000 flights per week will be diverted to both Dubai World Central and Sharjah airports.

Earlier today, Air India Express had tweeted, "Temporary changes in operations have been announced in May & June 2022 since some flights are being redirected from Dubai Airport to Al Maktoum Dubai (DWC) Airport and Sharjah Airport due to Northern Runway Closure at Dubai. For new schedule, visit http://blog.airindiaexpress.in."

An appended notice read, “If you’ve booked flights to/from Dubai… Please note that there may be changes in the schedule of your flight due to the Northern Runway closure at Dubai Airport from 09 May to 22 June 2022.

"Temporary changes in operations have been announced in May and June 2022 since flights are being redirected from Dubai Airport to Al Maktoum Dubai (DWC) Airport and Sharjah Airport. Check new schedule at blog.airindiaexpress.in. Contact our customer care team/city offices to rebook and confirm your travel.”

Shedding light on how DXB's 45-day northern runway closure, which is aimed at enhancing Dubai’s capabilities and enhancing passenger experience, Paul Griffiths, Dubai Airports’ chief executive officer had earlier told Khaleej Times, “During this period 1,000 flights a week will be relocated to DWC to enable the runway closure to take place and for the passenger services to be relatively unaffected. It’s been timed very carefully to be after the Eid break and before the busy summer period. So, we chose the time in the calendar carefully during a period, where the traffic numbers are slightly lower than other times of the year.”

He added, “In aviation safety is our primary objective. We have to make sure that every part of our entire supply chain of assets is in proper and peak safe condition. Refurbishing a runway is something every airport must do once; the runway gets to a point where with a 400-tonne aircraft landing on it every minute or even quicker than every minute. So, you can imagine it takes quite a pounding. Therefore, we must ensure that the surface of the runway retains its integrity. We have to check it every day, and we have to make sure that it’s fit for purpose. Everything at the end of it has a natural life and has to be refurbished and replaced.”

