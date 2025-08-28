Why Denmark and Norway are the perfect destinations for a digital detox in 2025

The Danes and the Norwegians are known for a lifestyle called Hygge, creating a feeling of cosiness, comfort, and contentment. This is achieved by enjoying the simple pleasures in life, like sharing a home-cooked meal with friends or drinking hot chocolate by the fire on a rainy day.

It’s also about togetherness (picnics by the river and in the park), and slowing down by stepping away from stress and rushing around. This normally means enjoying nature, getting back to basic human activities while leaving the phone behind.

Looking for somewhere to switch off this summer and enjoy a digital detox, my family and I (wife and two teenage sons) headed off in search of a little Hygge ourselves. Our journey began in Copenhagen, Denmark’s stylish capital. From the moment I stepped into the city, I could feel the difference. For a start, most people walk or ride bikes. The cars we did see were mostly silent, electric ones. The pace was slower and the mood was calmer.

Copenhagen is a coastal city and enjoys an abundance of canals and waterways feeding in from the sea. As it was summer, people were swimming in the canals, diving off small piers or sunning themselves on jetties. We hired a small electric-powered boat for a couple of hours to see how much Copenhageners enjoyed messing around in the water.

It’s also a very walkable city and we clocked up more than 20,000 steps a day visiting the local landmarks. Copenhagen has many statues including the famous Little Mermaid, which we are advised not to visit. I guess you have to trust the locals. The Danes also love open sandwiches, which they call smørrebrød (which literally means ‘butter bread’) but they are much more than that. These are carefully arranged, almost artistic dishes, which you eat with a knife and fork. Typical toppings include egg and shrimp with mayonnaise and dill, or roast beef with remoulade, fried onions, and pickles.

Copenhagen is known for its colourful buildings lining Nyhavn, a 17th-century waterfront, canal and entertainment district and the King’s Garden where picnics unfold under the shade of ancient trees. There was no rush, shops closed early, and people seemed in no hurry to fill every hour. We purposely didn’t buy any mobile data so the only time we could go online was via the hotel’s WiFi at the end of the day. You’d be surprised how much more you can pack in a day when not glued to your device.

From Copenhagen, we flew to Bergen, Norway — a place where sea and mountains meet in a way that feels almost too picturesque to be real. Bergen’s historic harbour, with its rows of brightly painted wooden houses, is framed by lush green hills and blue saltwater. The city has a rich fishing heritage, and the seafood here is as fresh as it gets. Lunch might be just-caught shrimp with lemon or silky salmon. I ate at the main fish market, where among the local delicacies, you can sample whale steak.

Bergen is also a gateway to some of Norway’s most beautiful hiking. The trails here range from gentle walks with sweeping views of the city to steeper climbs that take you up into the misty hills. On one hike, we stood at the top of Mount Ulriken, looking down at the harbour, the fjords stretching out. It is a 643m ascent, with a sherpa trail of 1,333 steps. If that’s too much, a cable car can take you up instead.

The next stage was a coach ride to Flåm, a tiny village that feels like it belongs in a fairy tale. The journey itself was part of the adventure, winding through valleys and alongside sparkling fjords. Flåm is surrounded by steep cliffs and cascading waterfalls, perfect for a morning hike. The sound of rushing water, the smell of pine, and the sheer scale of the landscape are enough to quiet even the busiest mind.

The final leg of our journey was a five-hour train ride from Flåm to Oslo. This was one of the most scenic train journeys I’ve ever taken. The Flåm Railway begins with a steep climb from sea level into the mountains, passing waterfalls, ravines, and postcard-perfect villages.

Once in Oslo, the pace quickens but more like a busy town than a city. Oslofjord provides a watery backdrop to a city of just 700,000 inhabitants. More parks, more walks and by now we were brimming with Hygge. Even in the capital, people seemed to prioritise life beyond work — cafés filled with people chatting, not hunched over laptops; families strolling in the park. For me, the trip was exactly the reset I needed. Scandinavia reminded me that switching off isn’t about avoiding life — it’s about living it more fully.