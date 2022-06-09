From passport-free travel to smart guides that turn tourists into explorers, travel technology is continuously evolving
Philippines' Cebu Pacific airline has announced the launch of its ‘Big ComeBakasyon’ offer where UAE residents and tourists can enjoy Dh2 one-way base fare to the Philippines.
Passengers can book flights for as low as Dh2 from June 10 to 12, with travel dates between February 1, 2023, and May 31, 2023.
The offer coincides with the Philippines’ 124th Independence Day celebrations giving OFWs a chance to reunite with their loved ones.
The airline's ‘Big ComeBakasyon’ campaign comes from the combined words "Come Back" and “Bakasyon” (the Filipino term for vacation).
In recent months, the Philippines and the UAE have removed their quarantine measures and eased travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers.
“We remain committed to keeping enabling everyone to move forward together from the challenges of the recent years and remain hopeful that skies will continue to clear, so they can rekindle their love for travel and enjoy the freedom that this experience brings,” says Candice Iyog, VP for Marketing and Customer Experience.
As Cebu Pacific ramps up more flights from Dubai to Manila, overseas Filipino travellers will find it easy to plan their vacation across several local destinations in the Philippines with family and friends.
Starting July 3, travellers will soon enjoy increased flights from Dubai to Manila with two daily flights every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, bringing its frequency to 10 times a week.
Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com, the mobile app or pay in cash at any branch of Al Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels within eight hours of making a booking online.
