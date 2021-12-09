Covid-19 travel update: India extends international flights ban until January 31, 2022

Nigerian cities Abuja and Lagos will be served with daily flights from December 5, 2021.
The Indian civil aviation regulator on Thursday extended the ban on international commercial flights until January 31, 2022.
However, the restriction will not be applicable to cargo flights and those approved by the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned from March 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, the statement by DGCA mentions that certain scheduled international flights will be allowed on selected routes.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has signed bilateral air bubble agreements with several countries.
India has formed air bubble pacts with around 25 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France.
The flight ban has been extended towards the end of every month since then by the regulator.
