Covid-19: Pakistan bans inflight meal from tomorrow to fight Omicron

Governments should not interfere with the common-sense health regulations that are now emerging, says Paul Griffiths
Travel4 days ago
Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday banned serving the inflight meal in line with the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to stem the spread of Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus, from January 17.
“Amid rising Omicron cases across the country, the NCOC bans serving meals/snacks onboard domestic flights and public transport effective from January 17,” the authority said on its Twitter handle.
The National Command and Operation Centre in a meeting on Saturday discussed the epidemic curve chart data and disease prevalence in wake of rising disease trends in the country, especially in the urban centres.
The forum decided to extensively engage with provinces specially with Sindh government for necessary measures to tackle rising disease.
It reviewed the existing NPIs and called on provincial health and education ministers session on January 17, 22 to suggest the new set of NPIs focusing on education sector, public gatherings, marriage ceremonies, indoor / outdoor dining and transport sector.
ALSO READ:
Meanwhile, CAA was asked to ensure inflight mask wearing and also implement Covid related SOPs at all airports.
The forum asked the federating units to take strict measures against violators of existing SOPs specially mask wearing and to ensure enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime. It also asked for strict enforcement of existing NPIs specially in transport, education and sectors with high social gatherings like restaurants and wedding halls.
Moreover, federating units were asked to carryout immediate surveys of healthcare facilities including oxygenated beds, oxygen stocks and reserves. The NCOC directed all quarters to fast-track vaccination drive and ramp up efforts to achieve vaccination targets.
Governments should not interfere with the common-sense health regulations that are now emerging, says Paul Griffiths
Travel4 days ago
Hundreds of flights to Kazakhstan were cancelled after violent protests rocked the country
Travel4 days ago
Hotels across the emirate had reached nearly 90% occupancy and around 100% in Downtown and Burj Khalifa areas on New Year's Eve.
Travel4 days ago
Travel agents in Dubai said rates have almost halved
Travel6 days ago
Emirates recently announced the resumption of flights to and from Uganda
Travel6 days ago
The airline will have 15 flights per week from Sharjah Airport
Travel1 week ago
All passengers will have to undergo home quarantine for 7 days and must undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India
Travel1 week ago
Passengers will be allowed to travel from January 8
Travel1 week ago