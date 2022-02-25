Covid-19: No PCR test needed for vaccinated citizens, residents returning to Qatar from Feb 28

The Ministry of Public Health of Qatar has announced a set of updates to its Covid-19 travel and return policy

Vaccinated citizens and residents of Qatar are no longer required to bring a PCR test when returning to Qatar.

However, an unvaccinated citizen or resident travelling from any of the countries that are subject to the Red Health Measures will still be required to get their test done before they fly.

The Ministry of Public Health of Qatar has announced a set of updates to its Covid-19 travel and return policy. The policy updates come into effect from February 28 at 7pm local Qatar time.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the changes come with the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to fall in Qatar as a result of the successful roll out of Qatar's national Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The policy updates include a revision of the previous 'green', 'red', 'exceptional red' country list classification, with the new policy featuring two categories of countries; Standard Health Measures and Red-List Health Measures.

The ministry stated that Qatar’s travel and return policy has been a key measure in the nation's Covid-19 strategy and that enforcing a strict policy for travellers entering Qatar has played a significant role in maintaining the successful Covid-19 strategy which has enabled the country to have one of the lowest Covid-19 mortality rates in the world.