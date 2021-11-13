Covid-19: India issues travel advisory for international passengers under 5

Published: Sat 13 Nov 2021

India has issued fresh guidelines for international travellers. As per the latest travel advisory, children under 5 years of age are exempted from both pre-and-post-arrival testing.

However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and treatment as per the protocol.

In accordance with the Covid-19 protocols laid out by the Government of India, all passengers are requested to wear masks properly by covering their nose and mouth, throughout the travel.

Passengers wearing masks incorrectly or violating the protocols inside the aircraft may be deboarded and will not be allowed to travel.

Failure to comply with the regulations shall invite action under Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 3 Series M Part VI.

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar confirmed that the government is working towards the resumption of scheduled flights.

The Indian minister toured the India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday, November 13. The tour was followed by a press interaction in t the multipurpose hall at the pavilion.

While addressing the media, Dr Jaishankar said: "We are moving towards resumption of scheduled flights. That move is progressing towards normalcy.”

Earlier this week, India sent out a request to the UAE to end mandatory rapid PCR testing requirements for entry.

India's Ministry of Home Affairs held a meeting on Monday to discuss the removal of mandatory rapid PCR test for fully vaccinated travellers going to countries in the Middle East, especially the UAE.

As per the rule, travellers have to take a rapid PCR test six hours before their departure from any Indian airport.

The UAE has made this test mandatory for passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.