Covid-19: Emirates will continue to offer travel insurance to passengers

Airline had introduced a multi-risk travel insurance plan in July 2020

Photo: File

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 12:10 PM

Emirates airline will continue offering Covid-19 travel insurance for passengers as countries introduce fresh travel rules following the advent of coronavirus’ new variant Omicron.

On November 1, Emirates had announced that it would discontinue multi-risk travel insurance for passengers from December 1. Dubai’s flagship carrier had said that multi-risk travel insurance will no longer apply to tickets purchased on or after December 1, 2021.

In an update on its website dated December 6, the airline said “the multi-risk travel insurance cover will no longer apply to tickets purchased on or after December 1, 2021. The Covid-19 medical travel insurance cover will apply instead.”

In another update on its website dated November 29, the airline said passengers will get overseas Covid-19 medical travel insurance when they purchase flight and travel between December 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

ALSO READ:

Emirates had introduced a multi-risk travel insurance plan in July 2020 when the UAE had slightly eased travel restrictions.

“Emirates can confirm that our existing multi-risk travel insurance offer for all Emirates customers was suspended on December 1. Customers who have purchased tickets on or before November 30, 2021, will continue to be covered under the multi-risk insurance cover. This decision was made after a review of customer usage and feedback since Emirates first introduced its industry-first complimentary insurance cover.

“Contributing successfully to restoring travel confidence and demand, our initiative has been hugely welcomed by our customers and trade partners. It is our plan to continue providing our customers with a complimentary Covid-19 related medical travel insurance cover,” an Emirates spokesperson said.

The Dubai-based carrier’s medical travel insurance covers up to $500,000 for overseas medical expenses and emergency evacuation as well as some other expenses.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways Covid-19 travel insurance currently covers till March 31, 2022.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com