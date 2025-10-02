UAE: Planning a vacation? These 2 days could save you thousands on flights

UAE residents looking to escape this fall may want to keep their eyes on two dates in particular. According to Expedia’s Fall Travel Outlook, the cheapest days to fly internationally are November 11 and 19, with the most expensive date falling on November 24. Travellers hoping for quieter airports and smoother journeys can also take advantage of the November 20–22 window, which is expected to be among the least busy days to fly.

Expedia’s analysis shows that November offers some of the best opportunities to save, as the season between summer and winter holidays brings down both airfares and accommodation rates.

“Fall is the sweet spot for savvy travellers,” said Melanie Fish, head of public relations for Expedia Group Brands. “Not only are airfares dropping, but routes are significantly quieter towards the third week of November. These quieter periods offer up a unique chance for travellers to explore long-haul destinations like the United States and Canada before colder weather sets in.”

Tour operators in the UAE are already seeing growing interest in travel during this period. Libin Varghese, sales head at Rooh Tourism, said, “We are noticing a strong demand for winter holidays this year, with residents keen to explore destinations such as Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Eastern Europe. Many families are also showing interest in long-haul travel to Australia, the Far East, and Canada, especially for unique experiences like Niagara Falls or winter festivals.”

Varghese said that the dip in airfares during November and December has been a key factor driving bookings. "Compared to peak summer rates, ticket prices in November are far more attractive. This trend is continuing into early December as well, which is encouraging UAE residents to plan their winter breaks and make the most of the season savings,” said Varghese.

Expedia also highlighted shifting travel trends among UAE residents this season. Sun-seekers are opting for island escapes in Koh Samui, Mallorca and Ibiza, while culture enthusiasts are turning to Copenhagen, Prague and Osaka. For those craving adventure, Iceland and Niagara Falls remain top choices for their dramatic landscapes and once-in-a-lifetime views.

Travel experts advise residents to set price alerts, choose hotels with flexible booking policies, and bundle flights with accommodation to maximise savings. “With airfare at its lowest mid-November, many UAE travellers may find this the perfect opportunity to tick off a bucket-list destination without breaking the bank,” said Varghese.