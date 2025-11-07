It’s been five years since the COVID-19‭ ‬pandemic first rampaged through the world‭, ‬but it continues to be credited‭ - ‬and blamed‭ ‬–‭ ‬for‭, ‬what appears to be‭, ‬long-lasting changes in the way we live‭, ‬think‭, ‬function and even travel‭.‬

People emerged from its rigid lockdowns with an increased appetite for experience-based vacations that don’t feel like a tick-box exercise‭. ‬So in recent years‭, ‬‘art holidays’‭ ‬have become popular among wealthy individuals‭, ‬say experts who operate in the high-end travel and lifestyle sector‭. ‬For the elite‭, ‬who have the luxury of treating the world as their private playground‭, ‬this means having access to the inaccessible‭ ‬—‭ ‬their itineraries are choc-a-bloc with after-hours‭, ‬night-time tours of world-famous museums and art galleries‭, ‬private viewings of masterpieces in collectors’‭ ‬homes and luxurious stays at dreamy boutique art hotels with their families‭, ‬including children‭, ‬in an effort to introduce them‭ ‬to that rarefied world early‭.‬

“Travel and art really are the two top talking points‭,‬”‭ ‬says Daisy Marchant‭, ‬director of private memberships at luxury lifestyle management service Quintessentially‭, ‬via Google Meet‭. ‬While onboarding new members‭, ‬Marchant often asks them about their passion points and‭ ‬“99.9%‭ ‬of the time”‭, ‬it’s art‭.‬

For their top tier members‭, ‬the team of lifestyle managers can arrange access to gallery pre-openings that have very limited guests‭, ‬VIP preview passes to mega art fairs like Art Basel‭, ‬entry into events with carefully vetted guests lists as well as meet-and-greets with artists‭. ‬“We’ve just had Frieze London happening and they had an amazing after-hours party at Soho House for which our members were hand-selected to attend‭,‬”‭ ‬explains Marchant‭. ‬“We did a really cool visit with Sasha Jafri at his private gallery on Alserkal Avenue‭ - ‬there were about 20‭ ‬members and he offered an intimate access to his work and creative process‭, ‬for about two and a half hours‭.‬”

It’s common knowledge that high-value art offers wealthy individuals a potent combination of financial‭, ‬social and cultural capital‭. ‬It’s a sound investment and can also help them break into elite social circles that are carefully composed of like-minded people‭. ‬“I had a new client recently who wanted to make a healthy donation to the Louvre because he had just relocated here‭,‬”‭ ‬says Marchant‭. ‬“He knew that by doing so‭, ‬it would get him within the right kind of social scene as well‭.‬”‭ ‬It’s a kind of‭ ‬“social currency”‭, ‬she continues‭, ‬and is a marker of intellect‭, ‬taste and‭, ‬of course‭, ‬wealth‭.‬

But these‭ ‬‘art holidays’‭, ‬add experts‭, ‬aren’t just about smart art purchases‭ - ‬they’re about really understanding and enjoying the art itself‭.‬

Ben Murtagh‭, ‬General Manager of Usturiun Luxury Travel observes that such clients have begun to skip larger‭, ‬more well-known museums and galleries in exchange for exclusive viewings of private collections‭. ‬“The largest number of Monets‭, ‬for instance‭, ‬are privately owned and people want to see where they are and understand how they ended up there‭. ‬It’s not just about the actual work of art‭, ‬but it’s also about the story‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭, ‬when we chat‭. ‬

These professionals work like new-age fairy godmothers‭, ‬with contact books and direct access to the right people in the right places‭. ‬“It’s about knowing people in very high places who we can call directly‭, ‬to help us with these requests‭,‬”‭ ‬says Marchant‭. ‬So‭, ‬for instance‭, ‬even though Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is yet to open its doors‭, ‬their team is already looking at who they need to know in order to get access to the opening party and the launch‭.‬

“The whole experience has to be luxurious‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭, ‬describing such holidays and activities‭. ‬“Clients have to be greeted by someone very senior there‭, ‬who will walk them around‭. ‬And it’s really all hands on deck when we get a request like that‭.‬”

For the love of travel‭, ‬art and luxury‭ ‬

Organising a private tour of the Louvre Museum in Paris or the Taj Mahal in Agra is a pretty common request‭. ‬Marchant says in Egypt‭, ‬where a trip to the Egyptian Museum is oft-requested by travellers‭, ‬they organise tours with‭ ‬“famous Egyptologists‭, ‬or people who have their own Netflix shows‭.‬”‭ ‬They also work with many haute couture brands for‭ ‬“exclusive‭, ‬behind-the-scenes experiences at their maisons‭, ‬involving atelier tours‭, ‬craftsmanship access and previews of pieces‭ ‬in production‭.‬”‭ ‬“These experiences usually align with key events such as fashion weeks‭, ‬major art fairs or high fashion gala dinners‭, ‬like Met Gala‭,‬”‭ ‬she adds‭. ‬“And each one is tailored to the member’s interests and the partnerships we have at that moment‭.‬”

Murtagh explains that they don’t really say no to anything‭. ‬“If you turn around and go‭, ‬“I love Picasso”‭, ‬okay‭, ‬wonderful‭. ‬We can go to the Picasso Museum‭. ‬Let’s go to the town he grew up in‭. ‬Or let’s take it a step further and meet someone in his family‭, ‬or go to the largest private collection of Picassos that is not available in public‭.‬”

He recalls planning a trip for a client‭, ‬who wanted to take a break from feeling like‭ ‬“the weight of the world was on his shoulders”‭. ‬He wanted to go to Jamaica and paint‭, ‬just like Winston Churchill did in 1953‭. ‬“He wanted to stay where Churchill stayed and do everything that he did‭,‬”‭ ‬explains Murtagh‭. ‬Today‭, ‬he chases sunsets around the world and paints them in the local artistic traditions of each country he‭ ‬visits‭.‬

Another client requested a private tour of the Sistine Chapel during the ongoing Jubilee Year 2025‭ ‬to get a deeper understanding‭ ‬of the techniques that Michelangelo used to create the iconic ceiling frescoes‭. ‬“He wanted to understand the hows‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬Murtagh worried about pulling it off but an acquaintance suggested that his aunt‭, ‬an art teacher who had specialised in renaissance fresco art‭, ‬conduct the tour‭. ‬She did‭, ‬and it was a hit‭. ‬“They went for dinner later that evening and they met up again the next day‭. ‬And now‭, ‬they are planning another trip to Rome‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭.‬

The buzzing regional art scene

Thea Kearse of Butterfly Social‭, ‬a concierge services provider‭, ‬says people often ask her about the kind of requests that she gets from travellers‭. ‬“Every day‭, ‬everything is so different‭,‬”‭ ‬she smiles‭. ‬Kearse says they have also organised trips both here in the region and abroad as well‭. ‬“We have put together unique things‭, ‬like exclusive nights with artists whose works have been purchased by celebrities‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭, ‬adding that they work very closely with Tabari Artspace Contemporary Art Gallery which supports regional artists‭. ‬

The UK and France continue to lure wealthy art and architecture lovers from across the world‭ - ‬requests for VIP access to shows‭ ‬at Grand Palais in Paris like Art Basel Paris‭, ‬tours of art galleries like the National Portrait Gallery in London and of castles like Balmoral Castle in Scotland are quite popular‭ - ‬but experts say that places like Japan‭, ‬Thailand‭, ‬Shanghai‭, ‬Qatar‭, ‬UAE and Saudi Arabia have also grabbed attention‭. ‬The region’s art scene is thriving‭, ‬with Art Basel Qatar and the first edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi scheduled for next year‭, ‬the creation of‭ ‬cultural hotspots like the Museum of the Future‭, ‬Louvre and the forthcoming Guggenheim Museum in Abu Dhabi‭, ‬and other ongoing events like Art Dubai among many others‭. ‬And increasingly‭, ‬travellers are combining leisure or business trips with local art events and activities for a richer‭, ‬more rounded experience‭.‬

While the types of requests may vary‭, ‬‘art holidays’‭ ‬are here to stay‭, ‬say experts‭. ‬“Everyone wants to lay on a beach at some point but I think people are looking for a little bit more than that‭,‬”‭ ‬says Murtagh‭. ‬“Travelling with purpose is a huge thing now‭ ‬–‭ ‬if I analysed every trip‭, ‬every activity that my clients do‭, ‬there’s purpose‭. ‬And I think art is always up there‭.‬”‭ ‬