Arabian Travel Market opens in Dubai: What's new this year

ATM 2022 features 1,500 exhibitors, representatives from 158 global destinations

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 8:55 PM

The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022, official opened today marking the start of the 29th edition of the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition.

Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from Monday 9 to Thursday May 12, this year’s event is more than 85% larger than ATM 2021 in terms of floorspace, with growth in every single region.

ATM 2022 features 1,500 exhibitors, representatives from 158 global destinations, and an anticipated 20,000 attendees. The live show will be followed by ATM Virtual, which will run from Tuesday 17 to Wednesday May 18.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and Chairman of Dubai World said the emirate continues to strengthen its position at the forefront of global travel and tourism recovery by hosting global events that bring together decision-makers in the sector from across the region and the globe, contributing to worldwide efforts to open new growth horizons for the industry.

Dubai’s ability to provide a safe environment for both tourism and prominent global events over the past two years and its success in overcoming the repercussions of the recent worldwide health crisis have enabled it to welcome large numbers of visitors from all over the world.

"Dubai provides a unique model for sustainable development that not only promotes economic progress within the nation but also stimulates growth in the region and broader global markets. The Arabian Travel Market provides a vital platform for tourism and travel industry leaders in the Middle East and across the world to connect and network with each other and discover new opportunities for growth, collaboration and success,” he said.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed was accompanied at the inauguration by His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET); Vasyl Zhygalo, Portfolio Director, RX Global; Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director Middle East, ATM; and a host of other VIPs who embarked on a tour of the show floor as the four-day event got underway in Dubai.

New this year is the ATM Draper-Aladdin Start-up Competition, which has generated a huge buzz since its launch. The initiative will see up to 15 travel, tourism, and hospitality innovators pitch for up to $500,000 of funding – not to mention the opportunity to compete for an additional $500,000 of investment as part of the hit TV show, Meet the Drapers.

In addition, ATM 2022 will include in-depth buyer forums dedicated to India and Saudi Arabia; live interviews with aviation and hospitality experts; debates on the future of sports, city and responsible tourism; the ITIC-ATM Middle East Summit on tourism investment; digital influencer networking; best stand awards; and the return of ILTM Arabia, with its focus on the lucrative luxury travel market.

For the first time, the ARIVALDubai@ATM forum and the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) will take place live in Dubai after joining remotely for ATM 2021.

ATM 2022 is part of Arabian Travel Week, a 10-day festival of travel and tourism events taking place in Dubai.

ATM 2022 is held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre and its strategic partners include Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as the Destination Partner, Emirates as the Official Airline Partner and Emaar Hospitality Group as the Official Hotel Partner.