Application process, documents required: All you need to know to apply for Schengen visa in UAE

Qatar suspends entry for visitors during Fifa World Cup; here's all you need to know about the new rules
New decision for entry and exit is effective from November 1, 2022
UAE residents wishing to travel to countries requiring the Schengen visa will have to wait till mid-December for visa appointments. This is due to the travel rush in the preceding season.
Travel industry executives say that UAE residents can fly to a few Schengen countries only after November as appointments to these countries have been delayed. For Schengen countries like Austria, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Poland, and others, the visa could take at least 15 days to process.
Libin Varghese, director of sales and marketing, Rooh Tourism noted that aspirants must possess all up-to-date required documents in order to get their visa application accepted.
Varghese notes down step-by-step process and documents required to apply for a Schengen Visa:
Please take note that you may have to submit some additional documents depending on:
ALSO READ:
New decision for entry and exit is effective from November 1, 2022
In an attempt to make history, the Arabian Ocean Rowing Team will cover a distance that is equivalent to travelling from Dubai to China
The traveller was the airline's millionth passenger
During the golden age of Westerns, many a movie was shot in and around Kanab
What travellers should consider to get the most bang for their buck
Airfares from several destinations remain unaffordable for many expats
The move comes after heavy clashes erupted in the Iraqi capital
The four-day-long break will be from Thursday, December 1, till Sunday, December 4, 2022