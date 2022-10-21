Application process, documents required: All you need to know to apply for Schengen visa in UAE

Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022

UAE residents wishing to travel to countries requiring the Schengen visa will have to wait till mid-December for visa appointments. This is due to the travel rush in the preceding season.

Travel industry executives say that UAE residents can fly to a few Schengen countries only after November as appointments to these countries have been delayed. For Schengen countries like Austria, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Poland, and others, the visa could take at least 15 days to process.

Libin Varghese, director of sales and marketing, Rooh Tourism noted that aspirants must possess all up-to-date required documents in order to get their visa application accepted.

How to apply for a Schengen Visitor Visa?

Varghese notes down step-by-step process and documents required to apply for a Schengen Visa:

Fill in a Schengen Visitor Visa Application Form

Collect the required documents for a Schengen Visitor Visa

Schedule a visa interview

Attend the interview

Provide biometric data

Pay the Visitor Schengen Visa fee

Documents required

One should complete Schengen Visitor Visa Application Form online and print two copies of it

Two photographs in accordance with the Schengen visa photo requirements. They should be no older than 6 months, 35–40mm in width

Valid passport – It should have at least two empty pages in order to affix the visa and be issued within the last ten years

The passport must be valid for three months beyond the intended stay in the Schengen area

Clear photocopies of the first and last page of the passport

Personal cover letter to talk more about the purpose of visiting the EU, the countries you plan to travel to, the dates, where you plan to stay, and other details of your trip

No Objection Letter from the employer or education institution

Schengen area medical insurance that covers emergency medical, hospitalization, and in case of death, repatriation.

Proof of booked flight tickets without buying them. However, the embassy wants you to purchase a flight reservation in order to prove your intended entry and exit dates. One-way tickets are not accepted.

Proof of accommodation for the entire period of stay in the Schengen area

Proof of financial status – The traveller must show evidence of possessing sufficient funds for the visit and will be able to financially maintain themselves during the stay in the Schengen territory

The traveller should also submit documents to prove their working status.

Please take note that you may have to submit some additional documents depending on:

The country where you are applying from

The country you wish to visit

